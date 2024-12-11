Legislative Study Committee Disagrees on Sandhill Cranes

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In a vote that divided Republicans together with with hunting and agricultural interests on one side against Democrats and conservationists on the other, the Wisconsin legislative council study committee on sandhill cranes approved proposing legislation that would allow for a hunt of the birds and cover costs for corn farmers to have their seeds treated with a chemical that limits crop destruction by the birds.

The committee held its final meeting Tuesday morning, with much of the debate surrounding the committee’s decision to combine both aspects of the legislation into one bill. Standalone bills that would individually cover the agricultural issues and hunting were considered but not advanced.

Sandhill cranes were once nearly driven entirely out of Wisconsin, but the bird has rebounded here. It’s a major conservation success story in the state and in the eastern flyway — the region of the continent covering Wisconsin through which migratory birds travel as they move north and south each year.

With the bird’s resurgence has come increased conflicts with humans. Much of the sandhill crane’s historical range covers the wetlands and marshes of south central Wisconsin that are prime areas for growing corn. Cranes are estimated to cause about $1 million in crop damage each year.

Sandhill cranes are also territorial, with breeding pairs returning to the same area to lay their eggs every year.

Migratory birds are managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and if a farm has a problem with cranes damaging crops, that farmer must work with the agency to attempt to drive the birds off the property, using methods that include killing the birds.

Federal law requires that birds killed through that process not be eaten or used in any other way and the farmer must prove they’ve exhausted all other measures first.

The solution promoted by interest groups such as the International Crane Foundation is the use of Avipel, a chemical compound that is applied to corn seed that makes it unappetizing to the birds, who eventually learn the corn isn’t food and — even though they remain on the property — stop damaging the crops.

Under the legislation proposed by the committee, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection would establish a program that reimburses farmers up to 50% of the cost to purchase Avipel treated seed.

For years, hunting groups and Republicans have been trying to establish a sandhill crane hunt in the state. Some advocates for the hunt say the population has grown enough that it can manage a hunt while not damaging the population. Others say the hunt could bring down the population and reduce the amount of crop damage — a claim that bird biologists disagree with.

Under the proposed legislation, the Department of Natural Resources would work with the Fish and Wildlife Service to get a hunt approved and then issue permits for the hunt every year.

Conservationists and crane experts say that the federal government hasn’t updated its crane management plan in 15 years, leaving the state without much guidance for holding a hunt.

“There’s nothing biologically that would prohibit a hunt,” Meleesa Johnson, executive director of Wisconsin’s Green Fire, said. “There’s nothing biologically that would say we need a hunt. So from my perspective, and what I’m hearing from my members is, yeah, you could do a hunt. We know how to do that. But what is that solving? Is that solving the problem we’re trying to fix?”

Republican lawmakers on the committee said that the combined bill, including both a hunt and farmer reimbursements, had the best chance of getting passed by both houses of the Legislature — which are both controlled by Republicans.

Sen. Romaine Quinn (R-Cameron) said that the interest groups affected by the bill would likely be opposed to doing a standalone bill to subsidize the use of Avipel and that combining it with the hunting bill makes it more likely to pass.

“I think our best shot threading this needle between all our constituencies that we try to represent not only on this committee, but ourselves as legislators, is to try to marry these issues together,” Quinn said. “I don’t think it’s complicated. I think the combined bill is not that hard. So I think politically, our best opportunity for any movement, for any group, is a combined bill.”

But Sen. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) said that any proposed legislation not only has to get through the Republican Legislature, but be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and he doesn’t think it’s likely that Evers would sign a bill to hold a sandhill crane hunt — meaning the hunt wouldn’t happen and farmers would again be left with no recourse to address the crop damage problem.

By only advancing the combined bill, Spreitzer said the committee was preemptively cutting off all avenues for it to achieve action on the crane issue.

“There are a number of winnowing points that any bill that comes out of here, or any other bill that any of us might introduce have to go through,” he said. “If Republican leadership in the Legislature, which is in the majority in the Assembly, and the Senate, doesn’t like it, it’s not going anywhere. If the Democratic governor doesn’t like it, it’s not going anywhere. And there are multiple stages in the process where that happens. And so I think folks here could strategically decide, ‘Hey, let’s put all our eggs in one basket and only support the combined Avipel-hunting bill,’ and hope that that creates enough political pressure that it means that it gets through all of those choke points.”

“Or it could be the exact opposite,” Spreitzer added, “that because you’ve got too much going on” Republicans could decide the Avipel program spends too much money or the governor could decide he won’t support a hunt.

Spreitzer also said that it felt like the Democrats and conservationists on the committee had been “railroaded” by the committee’s chair, Rep. Paul Tittl (R-Manitowoc), to support the combined bill rather than finding consensus.

“So nothing gets done, so I guess my advice is, don’t try to game out the politics too much. We’re going to have three votes on three different bills,” he said of the committee’s votes on the combined and standalone proposals. “If you like this bill, you should vote for it. If you like the next bill, you should vote for that, too. If you like the third one, you should vote for that, too. If there’s one you don’t like, vote against it. And the more votes that each thing gets coming out of here, the stronger chance it’s going to have.”

Sandhill crane study committee proposes crane hunt, covering farmer costs to repel birds