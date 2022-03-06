The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. City Hall: Putin-Backing Assistant City Attorney Fired
Jennifer DeMaster terminated after pro-Russian remarks on Russia Today. But City Attorney says comments weren’t the issue.
Feb 28th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Transportation: Freeway Flyer Buses Suspended Indefinitely
County transit system announces suspension will continue, with no date for their return.
Mar 2nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
3. City Hall: Council Closes Mr. J’s Lounge
Two homicides in two years results in license nonrenewal for bar near 46th and Capitol.
Mar 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Now Serving: Jake’s Deli Has a New Owner
Bud Selig has sold it. Plus: New downtown cafe, new Cudahy breakfast-lunch place and Italian deli returns to Riverwest.
Feb 28th, 2022 by Michael Holloway
5. City Hall: Foreclosure Fiasco Costing Taxpayers Nearly $200,000
City Wide Investments had $49,000 in unpaid taxes before the city stepped in and a lawsuit started.
Mar 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Back in the News: The Return of Kyle Rittenhouse
Accused Portland killer wears t-shirt declaring Kyle a patriot, as Rittenhouse launches new group to sue the media.
Feb 28th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
7. Murphy’s Law: A ‘Woke’ Dispute At Concordia University
Professor suspended after writing article blasting lakeside college’s embrace of diversity. WILL’s lawyers jump on the case.
Mar 1st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
8. City Hall: City Boosts 911 Operator Pay By 26%
Milwaukee dealing with staffing shortage as call volume grows, system overhaul looms.
Mar 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: Milwaukee Tool Begins Employee Move-In
But construction is still far from complete on new downtown office.
Mar 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. City Hall: Fessahaye Leaving For Chief Human Resources Job At UWM
With the city since Jan. 2021, HR director will become associate vice chancellor at UWM.
Mar 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)
Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law threatens to become law without federal protections under the WHPA if Roe is overturned
Feb 28th, 2022 by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
2. Adam Steen to Challenge Robin Vos for the 63rd Assembly
Adam ‐ Representing citizens, not elites
Feb 28th, 2022 by Adam Steen
4. Rep. Bowen Statement on Senseless MPD District 5 Shooting Incident
“I Completely Denounce This Senseless Act of Violence”
Feb 26th, 2022 by State Rep. David Bowen
6. Marquette Class of 1995 alumnus Marcus Lemonis donates $15 million to create state-of-the-art Lemonis Center for Student Success on campus
Star of HGTV’s The Renovator and CNBC’s The Profit wants to expand opportunities for students
Feb 26th, 2022 by Marquette University
7. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
8. Eight Months in, Gableman Investigation is Still a Sham
Mar 1st, 2022 by State Sen. Melissa Agard
10. Gov. Evers Appoints Michael Kenitz to the Washington County Circuit Court
Mar 4th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 27th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 20th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 13th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee