Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 6th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

City Hall: Putin-Backing Assistant City Attorney Fired

1. City Hall: Putin-Backing Assistant City Attorney Fired

Jennifer DeMaster terminated after pro-Russian remarks on Russia Today. But City Attorney says comments weren’t the issue.

Feb 28th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Freeway Flyer Buses Suspended Indefinitely

2. Transportation: Freeway Flyer Buses Suspended Indefinitely

County transit system announces suspension will continue, with no date for their return.

Mar 2nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

City Hall: Council Closes Mr. J’s Lounge

3. City Hall: Council Closes Mr. J’s Lounge

Two homicides in two years results in license nonrenewal for bar near 46th and Capitol.

Mar 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Jake’s Deli Has a New Owner

4. Now Serving: Jake’s Deli Has a New Owner

Bud Selig has sold it. Plus: New downtown cafe, new Cudahy breakfast-lunch place and Italian deli returns to Riverwest.

Feb 28th, 2022 by Michael Holloway

City Hall: Foreclosure Fiasco Costing Taxpayers Nearly $200,000

5. City Hall: Foreclosure Fiasco Costing Taxpayers Nearly $200,000

City Wide Investments had $49,000 in unpaid taxes before the city stepped in and a lawsuit started.

Mar 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: The Return of Kyle Rittenhouse

6. Back in the News: The Return of Kyle Rittenhouse

Accused Portland killer wears t-shirt declaring Kyle a patriot, as Rittenhouse launches new group to sue the media.

Feb 28th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: A ‘Woke’ Dispute At Concordia University

7. Murphy’s Law: A ‘Woke’ Dispute At Concordia University

Professor suspended after writing article blasting lakeside college’s embrace of diversity. WILL’s lawyers jump on the case.

Mar 1st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

City Hall: City Boosts 911 Operator Pay By 26%

8. City Hall: City Boosts 911 Operator Pay By 26%

Milwaukee dealing with staffing shortage as call volume grows, system overhaul looms.

Mar 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Milwaukee Tool Begins Employee Move-In

9. Friday Photos: Milwaukee Tool Begins Employee Move-In

But construction is still far from complete on new downtown office.

Mar 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Fessahaye Leaving For Chief Human Resources Job At UWM

10. City Hall: Fessahaye Leaving For Chief Human Resources Job At UWM

With the city since Jan. 2021, HR director will become associate vice chancellor at UWM.

Mar 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)

1. Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)

Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law threatens to become law without federal protections under the WHPA if Roe is overturned

Feb 28th, 2022 by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

Adam Steen to Challenge Robin Vos for the 63rd Assembly

2. Adam Steen to Challenge Robin Vos for the 63rd Assembly

Adam ‐ Representing citizens, not elites

Feb 28th, 2022 by Adam Steen

Response to Special Counsel Gableman’s Second Interim Report

3. Response to Special Counsel Gableman’s Second Interim Report

 

Mar 1st, 2022 by Wisconsin Elections Commission

Rep. Bowen Statement on Senseless MPD District 5 Shooting Incident

4. Rep. Bowen Statement on Senseless MPD District 5 Shooting Incident

“I Completely Denounce This Senseless Act of Violence”

Feb 26th, 2022 by State Rep. David Bowen

Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

5. Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

 

Mar 3rd, 2022 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

Marquette Class of 1995 alumnus Marcus Lemonis donates $15 million to create state-of-the-art Lemonis Center for Student Success on campus

6. Marquette Class of 1995 alumnus Marcus Lemonis donates $15 million to create state-of-the-art Lemonis Center for Student Success on campus

Star of HGTV’s The Renovator and CNBC’s The Profit wants to expand opportunities for students

Feb 26th, 2022 by Marquette University

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

7. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Eight Months in, Gableman Investigation is Still a Sham

8. Eight Months in, Gableman Investigation is Still a Sham

 

Mar 1st, 2022 by State Sen. Melissa Agard

GOP plan to dismantle public education would raise taxes by over $577 million

9. GOP plan to dismantle public education would raise taxes by over $577 million

 

Mar 4th, 2022 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Gov. Evers Appoints Michael Kenitz to the Washington County Circuit Court

10. Gov. Evers Appoints Michael Kenitz to the Washington County Circuit Court

 

Mar 4th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us