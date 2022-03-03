Fessahaye Leaving For Chief Human Resources Job At UWM
With the city since Jan. 2021, HR director will become associate vice chancellor at UWM.
The City of Milwaukee’s chief human resources officer is taking a new job with UW-Milwaukee.
Makda Fessahaye will serve as associate vice chancellor for human resources and chief human resources officer at UWM. Her last day with the city is scheduled for April 7, two days after the mayoral election.
Fessahaye, 31, was appointed by Barrett to serve as the DER director in December 2020. Fessahaye, an attorney, previously worked for the State of Wisconsin in an appointed position as the administrator of the Division of Adult Institutions at the Department of Corrections.
She drew high praise from Common Council members during her January 2021 confirmation hearing and maintained a strong working relationship with the council as the city continues to attempt to address recruitment and retention issues often related to salary issues. She also worked with the council to expand the anti-harassment policy to include elected officials after an investigation into City Attorney Tearman Spencer stopped when it was determined the policy did not apply to him.
“Makda has provided solid leadership to city government’s employee relations office. In a time of pandemic and change, the personnel challenges have been enormous,” said Johnson in a statement. “I am grateful, and she will depart with appreciation from thousands of city employees.”
Johnson and Fessahaye appeared together Wednesday at a press conference on public safety hiring and salary increases.
The city has approximately 6,000 employees, while UWM, as of fall 2021, reports 6,749 employees including student workers. The university has 685 faculty members. The figures include the two-year campuses in Waukesha and Washington counties now affiliated with the university.
Fessahaye replaced long-time city HR director Maria Monteagudo, who retired in fall 2020 after 32 years with the city. The city position pays approximately $140,000 per year.
At UWM Fessahaye will hold a role filled by Tim Danielson for the past eight years. The university posted the position in 2021 and began reviewing candidates in January. Danielson was paid $174,700 in the 2021 fiscal year according to a public salary database. The position reports to the vice chancellor for finance and administrative affairs.
