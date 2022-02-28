Putin-Backing Assistant City Attorney Fired
Jennifer DeMaster terminated after pro-Russian remarks on Russia Today.
Less than a week after assistant city attorney Jennifer DeMaster appeared on a Russian state-controlled television network to defend the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the City of Milwaukee has terminated her employment.
Appearing on Russia Today as a “legal analyst,” DeMaster said Russian President Vladimir Putin had not violated international law by recognizing two supposed breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine and sending troops there. She said the United States was more at risk from domestic issues than the war between Russia and Ukraine.
DeMaster, who was hired in October to work on litigation for the city of Milwaukee, had already engendered controversy shortly after taking her new job when it was revealed she had previously worked for anti-Muslim group The Clarion Project. She wrote a book in 2020, “Babylon Unveiled: Redefining Faith. Exposing Deception,” that argues Islam is not a peaceful religion. She also drew criticism for having no experience in Wisconsin circuit or appellate court.
Spencer and special deputy Celia Jackson had previously defended her work. “She has come into this office and hit the ground running,” said Jackson in a 2021 video to other staff members. “We all have different views… I am asking everyone here to really have an open mind.”
DeMaster came aboard during a period when Spencer was being criticized by council members for the high turnover in his department. He attributed the issue to stagnant wages that predated his April 2020 election and the departure of loyalists to his predecessor, not allegations of a hostile work environment. Exit surveys, however, showed concerns over the work environment and that those leaving included attorneys hired after Spencer was elected. After only eight weeks on the job, one assistant city attorney resigned just before DeMaster was hired and wrote a letter blaming Spencer and deputy Yolanda McGowan, to whom DeMaster later reported, for committing a retaliatory abuse of power. Additional attorneys and other staffers have continued to leave the 40-attorney department in recent months.
DeMaster was to be paid $71,780 annually in her role. DeMaster earned a law degree in 2015 from Regency University, a college founded by televangelist Pat Robertson.
Dating back prior to her employment with the city, DeMaster had appeared repeatedly on Russia Today and other international outlets. A number of her appearances can be found on YouTube, including on her own account.
Spencer did not respond to a request for comment.
