Milwaukee Seen As RNC Favorite

Republican National Committee delegates are apparently having a good time in Milwaukee.

“The verdict is already in, we’re told by someone familiar with the ongoing conversations: They love this town and it’s now the ‘frontrunner,'” says a report from Politico.

The representatives are in town for a two-day visit as Milwaukee is one of three finalists to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. Nashville and Salt Lake City are the other bidders.

Milwaukee’s effort to plan for the 2020 Democratic National Convention is apparently a real draw, as is money. Politico reports, via an unnamed “person involved,” that Milwaukee has privately raised $30 million for the RNC. That’s up from “$10 to $20 million” that VISIT Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith said was previously raised. It’s expected at least $65 million will be needed.

We’ve previously reported that part of Milwaukee’s pitch for any major event would be its security preparedness, and apparently RNC members are liking what they’re hearing. “One of the biggest appeals of Milwaukee, we’re told, is that it’s almost ‘turn-key,'” reports Politico. Despite the 2020 event not drawing tens of thousands of visitors, the city followed through on its security planning for what the federal government labels a “National Special Security Event.” A federal grant of approximately $50 million covers the security cost of both major political conventions.

Acting Mayoris said to have impressed in his meeting with the group.

Former Governor Scott Walker is said to be leading the group today. Walker, who lived in the city briefly after his stint as governor, said on the campaign trail that people do not want to see Wisconsin “become another Milwaukee.” Now he wants all of the Republicans from across the country to come to Milwaukee.

While the group’s itinerary has been kept secret, it’s hard to miss the group when it’s on the move. At about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday evening five Milwaukee Police Department vehicles, lights flashing, escorted a coach bus with an RNC Milwaukee 2024 logo north on Water Street through Downtown.

Who’s paying for that? Taxpayers.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is providing identical resources for the RNC as it did for the DNC. Because the police department did not charge for the DNC escort during their site visit, we will not be charging the RNC for the same services,” said MPD chief of staffin an email to Urban Milwaukee. DeSiato did not respond to a request for comment on the scope of the resources MPD is providing.

Similar to the DNC, the RNC is estimated to bring approximately 45,000 visitors and a $200 million economic impact to the city.

Unmentioned in Politico’s report is the new weapon Milwaukee has to offer: an expanded convention center. The $420 million Wisconsin Center expansion is scheduled to be completed by early 2023. But beyond renderings and foundation work, there isn’t much to show off yet. Fiserv Forum, referred to as an “expansive arena,” and Summerfest, did make the cut.

Republican Party officials are planning to tap former RNC chair and ex-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, a Wisconsinite, as chair of the host committee if Milwaukee is selected,” says the report. That would lend an extra layer of intrigue if Priebus’ former boss Donald Trump is one of the candidates vying for the nomination.