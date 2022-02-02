Johnson Offers Economic Development Plan
Acting Mayor's vision for future is "balanced" to support workers, new business.
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson unveiled a three-prong economic development plan Wednesday morning.
“Milwaukee’s economy has so much potential, just like the city overall,” said Johnson at a press conference at the new An Ox Cafe, 7717 W. Hampton Ave. “I want investment and jobs in areas where it is needed the most.”
“Folks need an entry point,” said Johnson of the plan’s focus on creating opportunities for city residents. The proposal calls for expanding job training programs in a number of areas, including construction trades and childcare services. It would rely in part on the use of the city’s $394.2 million American Rescue Plan Act grant.
He said the city needs to provide a pathway for career advancement and wealth building.
“You don’t just wake up and become mayor,” said Johnson, describing his own journey that included graduating from Milwaukee Public Schools, earning a college degree, folding towels at a YMCA before earning full-time jobs at Employ Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee. “My work involved overcoming the odds.”
The economic development plan connects with Johnson’s two other released plans on public safety and reckless driving.
Johnson’s plan calls for expanding existing city efforts to engage residents and local contractors on public infrastructure projects. That includes connecting entrepreneurs with city-owned properties, expanding city financial support to business improvement districts and making sure city residents were able to get jobs and training as part of new city initiatives, like the plan’s conceptual proposal for an environmentally-friendly housing factory.
The plan also calls for modifying the zoning code to allow greater density and larger buildings as part of a strategy targeted at increasing the city’s property tax revenue. It also calls for more affordable housing to be developed downtown and streamlining the permitting process.
Johnson acknowledged the success of downtown in drawing investment. “We have to build on that though,” said the acting mayor and northwest side alderman.
The first item in the attracting economic investment section of the plan calls for the city to “be proactive in attracting corporate relocations with a focus on getting to yes.” It says the city should rightsize its incentives and ensure that the jobs benefit city residents.
Johnson’s proposal calls for working with venture capitalists and other investors to invest in tech startups that locate in Milwaukee and engage underrepresented populations. The strategy includes launching a mayor’s startup competition and positioning the city as a “climate haven” resilient against climate change.
The plan also calls for a strategy of positioning the city as a place for remote workers to call home and expanding remote work opportunities for city workers.
A full copy of the plan is available on Urban Milwaukee.
