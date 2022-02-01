How To Vote Early in Milwaukee

Lots of options to vote early for Feb. 15 spring primary, but the hours are limited.

Voters looking to cast their ballot in the spring primary for mayor and county supervisor can now do so in person, in advance of the Feb. 15 election. Early voting is underway at three locations in the city of Milwaukee and will grow to nine locations next week.

The good news is that city residents can vote at any of the early voting locations, the bad news is that the dates, hours and services at each location vary. A combination of state laws and limited city resources is to blame.

State statute allows municipalities to host early voting (in-person absentee voting) for up to two weeks before an election. But voters cannot register to vote or change their address on the weekend before the election and the municipalities cannot host early voting on the Monday before the election.

Put simply, Milwaukee will host early voting from Monday through Saturday from Feb. 1 through Feb. 12, but those needing to register or change their address must do so by Feb. 11.

Voters casting a ballot in the early voting process should expect to find an electronic machine instead of the traditional paper ballot. The machines, in use since 2018, accommodate the varied ballots and allow voters to vote at any early voting site.

Locations and Hours

Zeidler Municipal Building (841 N. Broadway)

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No weekend service.

Midtown Center (5700 W. Capitol Dr.)

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zablocki Library (3501 W. Oklahoma Ave)

Monday and Tuesday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bay View Library (2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.)

Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

East Library (2320 N. Cramer St.)

Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Good Hope Library (7717 W. Good Hope Rd.)

Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tippecanoe Library (3912 S. Howell Ave.)

Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Villard Square Library (5190 N. 35th St.)

Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Park Library (2121 N. Sherman Blvd.)

Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information, including Spanish language translation, is available on the Milwaukee Election Commission website.

Voting and Registering On Election Day, Feb. 15

Do none of those dates and times work? Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 15, but your polling location may have changed. The city adopted new wards in late 2021 as part of the decennial redistricting process, and as a result some voters might have a new polling location. Voters should check the state’s My Vote WI website to identify their ward number and polling place. Voters can register on election day.

Those voting by mail can return their ballots via mail, drop box or an early voting site or can elect to vote in-person.