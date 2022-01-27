New Riverfront Restaurant Planned for Harbor District

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A brand new restaurant space has found its first tenant.

Benson’s Restaurant Group plans to open a restaurant in the approximately 6,000-square-foot space overlooking the Kinnickinnic River at the base of the River One development.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the team at R1VER to bring an outstanding dining experience to the campus and its corporate and residential tenants, while adding a unique dining option to the Harbor District and Bay View areas,” said, Benson’s CEO, in a press release. “We recently renamed our company, in part, to reflect our interest and plans to grow, including in new ways such as working with quality partners likeand his team.”

Benson’s, known as Hospitality Democracy until last week, owns and operates Onesto, Smoke Shack, AJ Bombers and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria.

The new restaurant, a name and concept for which will be unveiled at a later date, would occupy the commercial stall at the base of the Tribute apartments building located along S. 1st St. The restaurant would offer indoor and outdoor seating and is located along a new segment of the Milwaukee RiverWalk.

The 95-unit apartment building is expected to open this spring, with the restaurant following this summer. Michels Corp, the master developer of the six-acre complex, now occupies the top floors of the eight-story office building to the west. The infrastructure contractor is developing the complex as part of a talent attraction and retention strategy, and to house its new civil infrastructure division.

Architecture firm RINKA, which is designing the rest of the complex, is designing the new restaurant space.

“Benson’s Restaurant Group’s roster of dining establishments in the Milwaukee-area is unparalleled, and we wanted to work with its team to develop and operate this anchor offering on the campus,” said Tim Michels, co-owner of the multi-building development and Michels “The restaurant will mirror the campus’ goal of fostering a community, and will create an inviting space with delicious offerings.”

The Marcus family purchased the majority of the business from Angie and Joe Sorge in 2011, with the founders leaving the operation in 2018. The hospitality group’s new name pays homage to Ben Marcus, his son, Steve Marcus and his grandsons. The Marcus family has a long history in the restaurant and hospitality business, including the former operation of Big Boy restaurants.

Prior to the pandemic, Michels’ announced that a hotel was planned as an additional building at the complex. But that project has yet to move forward. Spanning most of the property is a 1,052-stall parking garage, a portion of which was damaged (and rebuilt) following a 2020 explosion.

In addition to the space Benson’s is leasing, a commercial space at the corner of S. 1st St. and W. Becher St. is included in the apartment building.

Renderings

May 2021 Photos