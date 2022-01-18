Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs were historically only available during the State Fair’s brief annual run. But specialty flavors of the fan-favorite treat have been popping up around holidays — including on Valentine’s Day. This year is no exception, and what better way to show your affection for someone than to gift them either a strawberry cream or cocoa cream puff? Matt Mueller reports:

Both specialty flavors will be available via the Wisconsin State Fair Park drive-thru on Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 14, in both three-packs and six-packs. The packs must be of one particular flavor and cannot be mixed and matched (though feel free to buy a pack of each flavor and then combine them together on your own). Preorders can be made at the Wisconsin State Fair’s website, with three-packs currently costing $12 and six-packs costing $22. The drive-thru will be open Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.; and Monday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

South Side Gets New Polish Market

“Wioletta has been dreaming about this for a few years, and we felt the timing was just right,” said Adam in an interview with Urban Milwaukee. The store will be operated by Wioletta, who previously ran a few grocery stores in Poland. Adam said there’s “always a need” for markets like this one. Beyond groceries, Adam said the pair plans to distinguish their store by selling items of Polish décor. Adam and Wioletta plan to open Wioletta’s Polish Market on March 1. Once open, the market would be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

3rd Street Market Hall Now Open

It’s finally here — the 3rd Street Market Hall has officially opened its doors to the public. The long-awaited food hall, which is located on the first floor of the The Avenue (275 W. Wisconsin Ave.) will offer a diverse blend of entertainment and dining options. The hall was originally planned for a Summer 2020 opening — just in time for the Democratic National Convention. Like many other plans at the time, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that opening, along with turning the DNC into a largely virtual event. But 3rd Street Market Hall has now opened, with hours on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remainder of January. The hall will remain closed on Mondays. Jeramey Jannene reports:

Revival Bar and Restaurant Coming to Walker’s Point

A 136-year-old Walker’s Point building could become the home for a new bar and restaurant. A license application for a business called Revival, with an age restriction for customers (21 and above) is currently pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. Co-owners Julio Maldonado, Andres Garcia and Adriana DeLeon would utilize the historic tavern located at 814 S. 2nd St. to create a bar and restaurant with a “chill” atmosphere while specializing in fusion entrees and craft cocktails. Terry reports: