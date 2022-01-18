Valentine’s Day Cream Puffs Return
Plus: downtown food hall opens, a new Walker's Point restaurant-bar and an immigrant-run Polish market.
The Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs were historically only available during the State Fair’s brief annual run. But specialty flavors of the fan-favorite treat have been popping up around holidays — including on Valentine’s Day. This year is no exception, and what better way to show your affection for someone than to gift them either a strawberry cream or cocoa cream puff? Matt Mueller reports:
Both specialty flavors will be available via the Wisconsin State Fair Park drive-thru on Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 14, in both three-packs and six-packs. The packs must be of one particular flavor and cannot be mixed and matched (though feel free to buy a pack of each flavor and then combine them together on your own).
Preorders can be made at the Wisconsin State Fair’s website, with three-packs currently costing $12 and six-packs costing $22.
The drive-thru will be open Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.; and Monday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
South Side Gets New Polish Market
“Wioletta has been dreaming about this for a few years, and we felt the timing was just right,” said Adam in an interview with Urban Milwaukee.
The store will be operated by Wioletta, who previously ran a few grocery stores in Poland. Adam said there’s “always a need” for markets like this one.
Beyond groceries, Adam said the pair plans to distinguish their store by selling items of Polish décor.
Adam and Wioletta plan to open Wioletta’s Polish Market on March 1. Once open, the market would be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
3rd Street Market Hall Now Open
It’s finally here — the 3rd Street Market Hall has officially opened its doors to the public. The long-awaited food hall, which is located on the first floor of the The Avenue (275 W. Wisconsin Ave.) will offer a diverse blend of entertainment and dining options. The hall was originally planned for a Summer 2020 opening — just in time for the Democratic National Convention. Like many other plans at the time, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that opening, along with turning the DNC into a largely virtual event. But 3rd Street Market Hall has now opened, with hours on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remainder of January. The hall will remain closed on Mondays. Jeramey Jannene reports:
A 360-degree, 50-seat bar is centrally located and will offer drinks, including cocktails, beer and wine. “We wanted a gathering place,” said co-owner Omar Shaikh during an August tour of the hall.
… tenants include Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers, Greenhouse, Make Waves, Amano Pan, Hot Dish Pantry, Middle East Side, Strega and Mid-Way Bakery. Additional tenants include Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts, Anytime Arepa, Dawg City, Kawa Ramen & Sushi, Sweet Treats and Paper Plane Pizza.
… shuffleboard and snookball, a form of pool played with your feet, will be available for free. A video game area will also be free and will double as a place to watch sporting events. An indoor turf area, designed to mimic grass, will offer a space for yoga and other activities. A Topgolf Swing Suite will give groups the ability to virtually hit the links, or perhaps for downtown workers to escape during their lunch hour.
Revival Bar and Restaurant Coming to Walker’s Point
“We will have DJs, but it’s not going to be a venue where you dance,” Maldonado said. “It’s going to be a place where you can go and have meetings and converse over some nice dishes and craft cocktails.”
Once the weather permits, Maldonado said the team plans to clean the building’s exterior Cream City brick. They are also fixing up the second-level apartments, which may become Airbnb rentals.
Once open, Revival’s business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
