3rd Street Market Hall Opening Friday

“The hangout of Downtown” is finally opening.

A new food hall called 3rd Street Market Hall will open Friday, Jan. 14. It will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Located on the first floor of The Avenue , 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., the food hall will have a mix of entertainment and dining offerings.

A 360-degree, 50-seat bar is centrally located and will offer drinks, including cocktails, beer and wine. “We wanted a gathering place,” said co-owner Omar Shaikh during an August tour of the hall.

The first phase will open with a number of vendors, and more will be added as they are ready. Phase one tenants include Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers, Greenhouse, Make Waves, Amano Pan, Hot Dish Pantry, Middle East Side, Strega and Mid-Way Bakery. Additional tenants include Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts, Anytime Arepa, Dawg City, Kawa Ramen & Sushi, Sweet Treats and Paper Plane Pizza.

The posted schedule through the remainder of January is Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hall will be currently closed on Mondays.

The opening was repeatedly delayed, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally expected to open in time for the Democratic National Convention in summer 2020. It hosted a charitable event for victims of the Waukesha tragedy on Dec. 22.

According to information provided this summer, shuffleboard and snookball, a form of pool played with your feet, will be available for free. A video game area will also be free and will double as a place to watch sporting events. An indoor turf area, designed to mimic grass, will offer a space for yoga and other activities. A Topgolf Swing Suite will give groups the ability to virtually hit the links, or perhaps for downtown workers to escape during their lunch hour.

Good Karma Brands will have studios for its Newsradio 620 WTMJ, 101.7 The Truth and ESPN Milwaukee radio stations on the same level as the food hall, with only a pane of glass separating hungry patrons from hosts and producers. Brew City Apparel will operate a small store, and a wine shop is also planned.

3rd Street Market Hall will add to a quickly growing list of food halls in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Public Market contains a number of elements of a food hall. The Sherman Phoenix and Crossroads Collective both opened in 2018 outside of Downtown. Flour and Feed is a food hall planned in Bay View by the owners of Crossroads. the North Avenue Market will bring a food hall and retail complex to the city’s West Side. Plus, an unnamed project is under construction on N. Milwaukee St. in East Town.