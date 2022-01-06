Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Whether you’re staying optimistic about this new year or you’re embracing a “2020-too” outlook, I think we can all agree that it feels good to start fresh and set some new goals. It also means a whole new year full of events in the city. For those who are trying out “Dry January” or who just prefer not to drink when they go out, Milwaukee Record is putting on its inaugural N/A Day at The Cooperage, where guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of non-alcoholic drinks. Milwaukee Repertory Theater is putting on its performance of “Piano Men”, a homage to the working piano players of hotel lounges and clubs, and monster trucks will start the new year off with a smash, bang and crunch at the Monster Jam at the Fiserv Forum this weekend.

January 7-February 27: Piano Men at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

A tribute to the working piano players seen in airports, hotel lobbies and clubs, “Piano Men” is a theatrical event that will simply feature two pianos and two masterful players dancing their fingers up and down the keys. Songs will include selections from rock, classical and Broadway, and stories will be told between performances. The event is equal parts concert and sing-along. There will also be opportunities for song requests. For a complete list of showings and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is presenting “No More Stolen Sisters,” an exhibit that explores the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people through a variety of mediums. The WPCA chose this exhibit due to the fact that Wisconsin is home to 11 registered tribal communities, and that Interstate 90 — which passes through Wisconsin — is a corridor for missing persons, according to a description of the exhibit. The opening reception event has been canceled due to rising cases of COVID-19, but the exhibit will be open during its normal hours. For more information, click here.

January 7: Milwaukee Public Library’s The Bookseller Grand Re-Opening

The Milwaukee Public Library’s book shop called The Bookseller is officially re-opening. The Bookseller, a used book shop located on the first floor of the Central Library at 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., generates revenue for the Milwaukee Public Library. During the grand re-opening, customers will get a free gift with purchases while supplies last and children will receive a free book. The library’s R Cafe will be offering a special bread pudding to celebrate the occasion. The Bookseller will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 8: Milwaukee Record’s Inaugural N/A Day

Whether you’re giving “Dry January” a try or you’ve kicked alcohol for good, Milwaukee Record has a brand new event that will give social non-drinkers the opportunity to sample an impressive lineup of non-alcoholic drinks. Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of non-alcoholic beers, kombucha, mocktails, non-alcoholic spirits, tonics, craft sodas, sparking water, coffee and more from vendors like Lakefront Brewery and Top Note Tonic. This event marks one of the first times that the public will have the chance to try Great Lakes Distillery’s new Sans botanical spirits line. The inaugural event will take place at The Cooperage from noon to 4 p.m. During the event, The Cooperage will have full bar service and WMSE’s DJ Christreater will be spinning records. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

If you like to start the New Year off with mayhem and destruction, then look no further than the Monster Jam, which is making its Milwaukee stop over the course of two days at Fiserv Forum. Catch some of the fan-favorite monster trucks like Gravedigger compete across a variety of competitions and challenges, and watch a battle to pull of the craziest stunts. Shows will run on Saturday at 1 p.m. show and 7 p.m. Sunday will have one show at 1 p.m. Click here for tickets.

January 8: Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

If you missed out on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s final week of 2021 free days, there’s still an opportunity to hang out with some furry friends free of charge. From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., visitors will have free admission to the zoo courtesy of North Shore Bank and FOX6. Parking and concessions fees still apply. Working or non-working holiday lights can be dropped off in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place. Proceeds from these donations support Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Fund.