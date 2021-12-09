Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

‘Tis still the season for craft fairs and makers markets, so this week there’s still plenty of opportunities to find that unique Christmas gift. The South Milwaukee Christmas Market makes its return, and One Trick Pony is running its first ever holiday-themed event for those who have an eye for vintage goods. Milwaukee Ballet’s performance of the holiday classic The Nutcracker begins this weekend, and Milwaukee’s first and only cidery is celebrating its first birthday with a party.

December 10: Cache Cider One Year Anniversary Party

Milwaukee’s first and only cidery is celebrating its first birthday! The special event will feature live music, special cider releases and more. Live music will start at 3 p.m., with owner Ethan Keller, who will perform with his group as well as a performance by Bryon Cherry. Admission to the party is free, but there is a $10 suggested donation. For more information about Cache Cider, check out Urban Milwaukee’s coverage.

A Milwaukee holiday tradition returns this year with Milwaukee Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. Featuring the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, the Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy and a cast of over 150 dancers, Milwaukee Ballet will bring this timeless holiday classic to life. Tickets start at $40. For more information on seating and ticket pricing, click here.

December 11: Eighth Annual 12 Bars of Christmas

In Wisconsin, its never too cold for a bar crawl. The eighth annual 12 Bars of Christmas event will have participants drinking up and down N. Water Street and N. Old World Third Street, all while raising money for Toys for Tots, a program designed to help underprivileged children receive gifts for Christmas. Participants will receive a complimentary mug and a bar passport with a lanyard with drink specials on it. Tickets to the event are $20, but part of that admission fee goes towards Toys for Tots. Participating bars includes Vagabond, Red Rock, Who’s on Third and more. For a complete list, click here.

December 11: South Milwaukee Christmas Market

The South Milwaukee Christmas Market is back and will take place at the Oak Creek Salvation Army located at 8853 S. Howell Ave. Check out over 100 vendors selling an assortment of products including handmade and baked goods, sports apparel, food and more. Santa will be in attendance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering families the chance to have their photos taken. Admission to the event is $1, and children ages 12 and under get free admission.

For the first time ever, the popular Milwaukee vintage flea market One Trick Pony is hosting a holiday market. Featuring over 20 vendors selling their vintage clothing, home goods and other holiday items, the One Trick Pony market will be a great spot to pick up a gift for the thrifter in your family. A bar will be serving drinks, a DJ will be spinning tunes and there will be a guest appearance from Santa himself. The market will take place at The Cooperage located at 822 S. Water St. and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the event is $5.

December 12: Anodyne’s Merry & Bright Market

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is hosting its first ever annual Merry & Bright market. Merry & Bright will feature 20 vendors selling handmade and vintage goods, while WMSE DJ Johnny K sets the mood with local and holiday tunes. Vendors include Common Clay Jewelry, Sun Locked Fibers, Hidden Roots Studio and more. Triciclo Peru will be on deck slinging empanadas, and City Lights Brewing will provide adult refreshments. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to enter.

December 15: Milwaukee Record Presents “Clue”

Milwaukee Record is bringing a classic film back to the big screen on Dec. 15 with its showing of “Clue,” a 1985 mystery-comedy. Find out “who dunnit” as an eclectic cast of characters navigate their way through a murder mystery at an invite-only party at a mysterious mansion. The screening will take place at the Avalon Theater at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are $11. Click here for more information.