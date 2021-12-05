New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
East Side BID Announces New Executive Director
The East Side Business Improvement District has announced the selection of David Smulyan as its new executive director.
Nov 30th, 2021 by East Side BID
North Shore Bank Lending Expert named Best Loan Originator in Milwaukee by Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association
North Shore Bank announced Steve Luebke has been named Best Loan Originator – Milwaukee at Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association’s Best in Business 2021 awards.
Nov 30th, 2021 by North Shore Bank
Gov. Evers Appoints Ronald Skallerud as Forest County Sheriff
Nov 18th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
Tim Karp Joins Max Weiss Company as Controller
Nov 17th, 2021 by Max Weiss Company
Marquette Center for Real Estate director honored with national Developing Leaders Award
Andy Hunt received the prestigious 2021 Developing Leaders Award from NAIOP, the national Commercial Real Estate Development Association, during its annual awards ceremony.
Nov 9th, 2021 by Marquette University
