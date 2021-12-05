Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Dec 5th, 2021 01:15 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

East Side BID Announces New Executive Director

East Side BID Announces New Executive Director

The East Side Business Improvement District has announced the selection of David Smulyan as its new executive director.

Nov 30th, 2021 by East Side BID

North Shore Bank Lending Expert named Best Loan Originator in Milwaukee by Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association

North Shore Bank Lending Expert named Best Loan Originator in Milwaukee by Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association

North Shore Bank announced Steve Luebke has been named Best Loan Originator – Milwaukee at Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association’s Best in Business 2021 awards.

Nov 30th, 2021 by North Shore Bank

Gov. Evers Appoints Jack Salzwedel to the WEDC Board of Directors

Gov. Evers Appoints Jack Salzwedel to the WEDC Board of Directors

 

Nov 30th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Danielle N. Rousset to Their Probate and Fiduciary Litigation Team

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Danielle N. Rousset to Their Probate and Fiduciary Litigation Team

 

Nov 30th, 2021 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Gov. Evers Appoints Lori Kornblum to the Court of Appeals District II

Gov. Evers Appoints Lori Kornblum to the Court of Appeals District II

 

Nov 30th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Ronald Skallerud as Forest County Sheriff

Gov. Evers Appoints Ronald Skallerud as Forest County Sheriff

 

Nov 18th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

North Shore Bank announces John Whalen as new consumer loan originator

North Shore Bank announces John Whalen as new consumer loan originator

 

Nov 17th, 2021 by North Shore Bank

Tim Karp Joins Max Weiss Company as Controller

Tim Karp Joins Max Weiss Company as Controller

 

Nov 17th, 2021 by Max Weiss Company

CBS 58 Announces Milwaukee Television Veteran Jessie Garcia as News Director

CBS 58 Announces Milwaukee Television Veteran Jessie Garcia as News Director

 

Nov 17th, 2021 by CBS 58

North Shore Bank Announces Rick Woldt as New Mortgage Loan Originator

North Shore Bank Announces Rick Woldt as New Mortgage Loan Originator

 

Nov 16th, 2021 by North Shore Bank

State Dental Association Swears in New Berlin Dentist Dr. Cliff Hartmann as President

State Dental Association Swears in New Berlin Dentist Dr. Cliff Hartmann as President

 

Nov 16th, 2021 by Wisconsin Dental Association

The Friends of the Domes Names Christa Beall Diefenbach as Its New Executive Director

The Friends of the Domes Names Christa Beall Diefenbach as Its New Executive Director

 

Nov 10th, 2021 by Friends of the Domes

Marquette Center for Real Estate director honored with national Developing Leaders Award

Marquette Center for Real Estate director honored with national Developing Leaders Award

Andy Hunt received the prestigious 2021 Developing Leaders Award from NAIOP, the national Commercial Real Estate Development Association, during its annual awards ceremony.

Nov 9th, 2021 by Marquette University

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories:

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us