Public Input Sought on Controversial Interstate 94 Expansion
State studying options to rebuild at six and eight lane configurations.
The public has two upcoming chances to weigh in on the future of a 3.5-mile-long Interstate 94 expansion in Milwaukee.
The more than $1 billion project would involve adding a lane in each direction between N. 16th St. and N. 70th St. under a proposal endorsed by Governor Tony Evers.
WisDOT is hosting public, in-person meetings on Dec. 8 and 9. The open-house-style meetings will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The first meeting is being held at the Tommy Thompson Youth Center at State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St. The second meeting is being held at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources office building, 1027 W. St. Paul Ave.
The public will be able to view project information, talk with project staff and submit input on design options.
Project opponents have called for the highway to be rebuilt with safety improvements, but no expansion. In September a coalition introduced a “Fix at Six” proposal that would rebuild the freeway, but invest in other transportation options in parallel corridors.
“Doing nothing about this portion of road is not an option. This aging stretch of highway is one of the most dangerous roads in the state,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson in an April statement that announced the supplemental study.
Both the six- and eight-lane proposals will be studied, with the redesign of the Stadium Interchange included in both versions.
The most recent state budget includes $82 million for design and site preparation work related to the project. A portion of that funding is from federal grants. Additional funding would be needed in the 2023-2025 budget.
The freeway opened to traffic in 1961 and 1962.
Based on 2019 WisDOT traffic data, the freeway corridor sees between 158,000 and 178,000 vehicles per day.
Can’t make the meeting? An online comment form is also available.
More about the I-94 East-West Expansion
- Transportation: Public Input Sought on Controversial Interstate 94 Expansion - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 3rd, 2021
- Op Ed: Did I-94 End Milwaukee’s Population Growth? - David Jasenski - Sep 22nd, 2021
- Transportation: Plan Offers Alternative To Expanded I-94 - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 14th, 2021
- Statement from Mayor Barrett on the New Impact Review for the I-94 Project - Mayor Tom Barrett - Apr 15th, 2021
- Advocates applaud opportunity for public input on I-94 East-West project, but new environmental review process still needed - Press Release - Apr 15th, 2021
- Transportation: State Delaying Interstate 94 Expansion For New Study - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 15th, 2021
- Transportation: Freeway Expansion Opponents To Meet With Biden Administration - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 8th, 2021
- Op Ed: Evers Is Wrong on I-94 Expansion - John Norquist - Mar 16th, 2021
- Op Ed: Rebuild I-94 in Milwaukee - John Raines, John Schmitt, Terry McGowan and Tony Mayrhofer - Feb 20th, 2021
- Coalition Opposes I-94 Expansion Project - Coalition for More Responsible Transportation - Feb 17th, 2021
Read more about I-94 East-West Expansion here
