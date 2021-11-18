Milwaukee Releases Draft Plan For New Council Districts
Every aldermanic district would change under proposed plan.
Thousands of Milwaukee residents could find themselves with a new council representative, even if they don’t move.
The Milwaukee Common Council City Clerk‘s Office released a draft district map Thursday showing new boundaries for the city’s 15 council districts. Each district has at least one adjustment to its borders.
The district map comes after the council unanimously approved a ward map Wednesday. The wards, which under state law must hold between 1,000 and 4,000 residents, are the building blocks from which the city’s council districts are created.
The city experienced a net population loss (17,611) in the past decade, but in an uneven manner. The result is that districts that lost population, particularly those on the North Side, must expand their footprint while others must contract.
One of those poised to shrink in size is the city’s third district, covering the northern edge of Downtown, the East Side and much of Riverwest. It gained the greatest number of residents in the past decade. Currently represented by Alderman Nik Kovac, the district is slated to lose one ward on its southern edge, retracting away from Downtown to E. Pleasant St. It would also lose one block of Riverwest, with the border moving east from N. Pierce St. to N. Fratney St.
Represented by Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II, district 15 would gain the ward from district four, which in turn is gaining the downtown ward. District four, represented by Ald. Robert Bauman, would also shed its southwest corner, between N. 27th St. and N. 35th St. south of W. Wisconsin Ave. to the 10th district represented by Ald. Michael Murphy.
The ninth aldermanic district, which covers the city’s Far Northwest Side, would gain a squared-off border along W. Good Hope Rd. Currently represented by Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, the district’s borders and confusion about who represented what resulted in a 200-job development proposal being held for nearly a month in 2019.
The council is undertaking its redistricting process on a compressed schedule. The decennial census process was extended due to the pandemic, resulting in the data release being delayed. State officials could not agree on a revised redistricting timeline and then the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors delayed its process after it created an Independent Redistricting Committee and repeatedly rejected its proposed maps.
A virtual town hall meeting will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. to present a draft district map (registration link). Hosted by Hamilton with expected participation from other council members, the meeting will offer information in both English and Spanish.
A special meeting of the Judiciary & Legislation Committee is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. to review the map. The full council is slated to consider the district map on Nov. 23, the day it is due back to the county.
Maps and Statistics
- Proposed Distrct Map – Detailed
- Proposed District Map – 11×17
- Adopted 2021 City Ward Map
- 2012 Ward Map
- 2012 Common Council Districts
- 2000 to 2010 Population Change by Aldermanic District
- 2010 to 2020 Population Change by Aldermanic District
- 2020 Population Change by Wards
- 2020 Aldermanic District Demographics
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Milwaukee County redistricting process
- City Hall: Milwaukee Releases Draft Plan For New Council Districts - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 18th, 2021
- City Hall: Milwaukee Adopts New Ward Map For City - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 17th, 2021
- City Hall: City Poised To Split Redistricting Process - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 2nd, 2021
- MKE County: Board Adopts New Supervisory Map - Graham Kilmer - Oct 29th, 2021
- MKE County: County Board Committee Backs Redistricting Maps - Graham Kilmer - Oct 28th, 2021
- MKE County: Board Takes Over Redistricting, Rejects Independent Effort - Graham Kilmer - Oct 23rd, 2021
- MKE County: Independent Committee Submits Final Map for Supervisor Districts - Graham Kilmer - Oct 20th, 2021
- MKE County: So Much For An Independent Redistricting Process - Graham Kilmer - Oct 1st, 2021
- MKE County: Hispanic Districts Key to Board Redistricting - Graham Kilmer - Sep 30th, 2021
- MKE County: New Map For Supervisor Districts Submitted - Graham Kilmer - Sep 29th, 2021
Read more about Milwaukee County redistricting process here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
City Hall
-
Milwaukee Adopts New Ward Map For CityNov 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Council, Mayor At Odds Over City AttorneyNov 16th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Morales Demotion Debacle Will Cost City Additional $19,000Nov 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene