Plus: The CurderBurger becomes a reality and Sauce & Spice closes at Sherman Phoenix.

A new incubator cafe housing seven Black-owned local businesses is now open at 1617 W. North Ave. Taste of Lindsay Heights, which comes from Walnut Way Conservation Corp., is part an effort to bring healthy options to the area. Currently, the tenants include Poundcakes by Paula, GLDN HNY, INC., Kreative Fruitz, Simple Snacks, Aunt Manda’s Beverages and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. Kyric Burt, the 11-year-old entrepreneur that Urban Milwaukee interviewed about her lemonade business last year, sells her lemonade there as well. Maredithe Meyer reports:

Diners can find a range of cuisines at Taste of Lindsay Heights, from smoothies and fresh pressed juices to personal pizzas and a potato bar. In addition to its main menu, the café will feature pop ups by other local food businesses that are looking to test and promote their products. “The Taste of Lindsay Heights is part of Walnut Way’s strategy to help food entrepreneurs grow their businesses and offer fresh, healthy foods within our community,” said Antonio Buttts (sic), executive director of Walnut Way. “Customers will be delighted with the choices and quality of our products, made fresh by the most talented chefs in Lindsay Heights.”

Bar Replacing Fire on Water a Mixture of Jamaica and South Beach

A new bar, restaurant and hookah lounge blending Jamaican and South Beach elements will be taking over the former Fire on Water space located at 518-522 N. Water St. The bar will be opened by Hyacinth Nembhardt, a co-owner of the bar and food truck Concoctions. Nembhardt hopes to open sometime in mid-November as long as renovations go smoothly and a liquor license is approved. Annie Mattea reports:

Food menu items will include jerk chicken panini, curry shrimp pita pocket and island avocado dip, among several other options. There will be a dance floor and a stage that glows in the dark. Hours will be 4-11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Fusion Poke Plans Third Location

This will be Fusion Poke’s third location, with one at 1813 E. Kenilworth Pl. and another in Chicago. The restaurant serves several poke bowls, including sake poke and volcano poke. It also serves ramen, rice, sushi and Korean wings, among other items. Other commercial tenants in the building include Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, eliteNutrition, Great Clips salon and Q Nail Spa. The new Fusion Poke will be across from East Pointe Marketplace, which is a host to a number of restaurants.

New Bar for Former Pabst Brewery

Fusion Poke is aiming to open a third location on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side on the first floor of the Avenir apartment building located at 1433 N. Jefferson St. The space was formerly occupied by Zoup!, a soup restaurant chain that closed during the pandemic. Mattea reports

Coming shortly after news that Splash Studio, a sip-while-you paint bar, was shutting down its physical space in order to pivot to a virtual format, Bars & Recreation has announced a new concept that the company will bring to The Brewery District. Amped will function as a meeting and team building venue during the day and a private-suite karaoke bar at night. The business is expected to open sometime next summer. Jeramey Jannene reports:

The 12,000-square-foot business will offer a variety of different private rooms outfitted with audio-visual equipment and colorful furniture. Customers will be able to reserve a space by the hour. It will also have a full bar, catering kitchen and a handful of large event spaces. Amped will be the first tenant in a commercial space located at the base of the Brewery Parking Structure at 902-910 W. Juneau Ave. Poytinger and her husband David will purchase the space as a condominium from parking structure owner Interstate Development Partners.

Sauce & Spice pizza to Close by End of October

Sauce & Spice, an original vendor at Sherman Phoenix, will close down Oct. 23 due to declining sales and foot traffic over the course of the pandemic. Carol Deptolla reports:

“It’s just not what it was before COVID,” (owner Monica Oliver) said. Sales this year are projected to be down by more than 50% from 2019’s sales, the pizzeria’s first full year at the combination food hall and business incubator. Another challenge is compounding the problem of lower foot traffic, Oliver indicated: the skyrocketing prices of ingredients. The owners, however, hope that the closing is temporary and that Sauce & Sprice can reopen someday, although it might be in a different location.

Culver’s CurderBurger Joke Becomes a Reality

If a giant cheese curd on top of a butter burger sounds like a joke, it’s because it is, or, at least it was. Now, Culver’s April Fool’s joke is becoming an actual menu item for one day only. On National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15), the CurderBurger will be available for $5.79. Daniel Higgins reports: