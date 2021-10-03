Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Controls sold its 430,000-square-foot downtown office complex in the past week for $24 million.

The news, first reported by Alex Zank, officially sets in motion a redevelopment project that will take several years. Kenosha-based Bear Development bought the property, a full block bounded by E. Michigan St., E. Clybourn St., N. Jackson St. and N. Jefferson St.

The complex is technically seven different buildings, though JCI had effectively merged them all together. “Given the fact it was really seven buildings that have since been combined into one, there’s a lot of opportunity to have separate, unique spaces,” said Bear CEOin an interview with Zank.

Bear has time to figure out what those unique spaces will be. As part of the sale, Johnson Controls will lease the buildings back for a period of two years. JCI, working with CBRE, must also figure out how it will relocate all of the employees to its Glendale campus.

The location of the complex will give Bear a long list of options. The property is just a couple blocks west of Lake Michigan and next to the US Bank Center office complex. It’s also just north of the Historic Third Ward and along the first extension of The Hop streetcar system. The Milwaukee Federal Courthouse is located immediately north of the complex. The variety of different building shapes and sizes will also give Bear plenty of options.

The tallest building in the JCI complex is seven stories tall. The oldest dates back to 1902. The property, addressed as 507-525 W. Michigan St., is currently assessed for $25.9 million.

Bear has a wide range of development experience. Just a few blocks west, the company led the redevelopment of the Button Block Building, 500 N. Water St., into a Homewood Suites hotel. Going further west, it developed the 700 Lofts in a former office complex, 700 W. Michigan St. It secured low-income housing tax credits earlier this year to construct a new, affordable apartment building across the street. And it’s planning to redevelop the entire Filer & Stowell factory complex, 147 E. Becher St., in Bay View.

In the southern Milwaukee suburbs and stretching into northern Illinois, Bear has acquired or developed a number of office buildings. It also maintains a sizable portfolio of apartment buildings and other commercial properties.

JCI announced in January that it would relocate the 1,300 employees in the complex to Glendale.

The suburban relocation marks a departure from the JCI’s public consideration of building a new downtown tower in 2015. But the city-to-suburb move comes after the company has spun off some business lines while merging with Tyco and relocating its corporate headquarters, on paper, to Ireland. It spun off its automotive seat business, now known as Adient, in 2016. It also sold its automotive battery business, now known as Clarios, to Toronto-based Brookfield Business Partners for $13.2 billion. The remaining company is focused on building technologies.

In recent years, JCI sold property immediately west of its downtown complex for $5.15 million. Those parcels now house three hotels that opened in late 2020.

A parking garage used by employees, 535 N. Milwaukee St., is owned by the City of Milwaukee. The company has owned a number of properties in Milwaukee and other suburban communities over its 137-year history. It no longer has any manufacturing in the Milwaukee area.

JCI, in its current iteration, reports having approximately 105,000 employees on six continents. Approximately 2,000 of those employees will soon be working in the Glendale office.

