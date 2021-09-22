Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Did I-94 prevent Milwaukee from becoming a great city (at least as measured in population)? In 1960, the City of Milwaukee was the 11th largest city in the United States according to federal census data (all of the following data is from federal census data). By 2020, Milwaukee had fallen to the 31st largest city in the United States. The 1960’s saw the advent of construction of the freeway system in Milwaukee with I-94 being completed in its current alignment in 1968.

To better understand why the City of Milwaukee fell from the 11th largest city to the 31st largest city it is necessary to examine Milwaukee’s population in more detail. Milwaukee increased in population every ten years from its founding in 1846 until 1960 when it reached its all-time high in population with 741,000 people. After 1960 and I-94 opening up in 1968, Milwaukee lost population every ten years until by 2020 Milwaukee’s population had fallen to 577,000, a decrease of 164,000 or 22% from its all-time high of 1960. Meanwhile, Waukesha County increased by 248,000 in population from 1960 to 2020.

But this population loss of 164,000 people in Milwaukee from 1960 to 2020 probably understates the true impact of I-94 on Milwaukee. During the 30 years before 1960, a period of time that saw the Great Depression, World War Two, the peace time years of the Eisenhower Administration and no I-94, Milwaukee’s population increased by an average of 9% every 10 years. Applying this 9% increase in population every 10 years, Milwaukee’s population would have grown from 741,000 people in 1960 to 1,242,000 in 2020. This would have made Milwaukee the nation’s 10th largest city in 2020, comparable to where it stood in 1960 as the 11th largest city in the United States. By way of comparison, Madison, a city which does not have a freeway running through it, more than doubled its population from 126,000 in 1960 to 269,000 in 2020 at a time when Milwaukee lost 22% of its population.

The decision will be made by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in the next year or so whether to add a fourth lane to I-94 in each direction. There are numerous reasons to oppose adding a lane to I-94 other than population loss. Adding a fourth lane to I-94 would increase air pollution. Adding a lane to I-94 is a racial equity issue in that it favors suburban commuters over people of color, many of whom don’t own cars. Adding a lane to I-94 does nothing to expand transit. The additional money that would have to be spent to add a lane to I-94 could be better spent repairing local streets.

Daniel Patrick Moynihan predicted in 1970 that “This (the building of the Interstate System) was a program which the twenty-first century will almost certainly judge to have had more influence on the shape and development of American cities, the distribution of population within metropolitan areas and across the nation as a whole, the location of industry and various kinds of employment opportunities … It has been, it is, the largest public works program in history. Activities such as urban renewal, public housing, community development, and the like are reduced to mere digressions when compared to the extraordinary impact of the highway program.”

The question was asked if I-94 prevented Milwaukee from becoming a great city. This question has to be answered with a yes. Adding a fourth lane to I-94 would only make worse the population loss experienced by the City of Milwaukee over the last 60 years and should be opposed, especially by residents of Milwaukee, for that reason alone.

David Jasenski is a former Milwaukee County Supervisor and member of the MICAH Transportation Committee.