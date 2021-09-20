PR firm with many clients will relocate from Lower East Side to Brewers Hill.

One of Milwaukee’s largest public relations and communications firms is on the move.

Mueller Communications is relocating to The Fortress building, 100 E. Pleasant St., at the south end of Brewers Hill.

The firm, which reports having nearly 30 employees, will occupy 8,200 square feet in the base of the former shoe factory.

“The new office space, which will be built out to our specifications, will be a smart, intentional and modern use of space,” said CEO Lori Richards in a statement. “As the agency continues to evolve, the space enables amenity and technology updates that will allow us to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest communications and marketing professionals.”

It will lease the space from Alexander Company, which recently redeveloped the building into 132 apartments with lower level commercial space. Mueller and Alexander worked with the other Fortress tenant, JP Cullen, on the redevelopment of Old Main at Soldiers Home.

Cullen will lead the buildout of Mueller’s new space. Eppstein Uhen Architects is leading the design. Colliers International represented Mueller in its leasing effort.

The company will have access to a 1,000 square feet meeting space and a host of other amenities at The Fortress, including a club room, courtyard, fitness center, dog run and rooftop deck. The Fortress is more than a century old: It was built in phases for the F. Mayer Boot and Shoe Company starting in 1892.

“Our goal was to find a space that met the needs of our current and future workforce and that reflects who we are as an organization,” said CEO James Madlom. “The Fortress is in the heart of Milwaukee; it is a historic redevelopment project and it instantly felt like the right place to continue to grow the business.”

Mueller currently occupies a three-story mansion at 1749 N. Prospect Ave. that was originally built in 1876. But the house has been expanded and remodeled a number of times, reflecting its use as a music conservatory and hospital before it became an office building.

Mueller, named for founder H. Carl Mueller, was founded in 1985. The two current CEOs, Madlom and Richards became partners in 2015 and majority owners in 2020.

The company reports a client roster of more than 100, including the Greater Milwaukee Committee, Barrett Lo Visionary Development, Near West Side Partners and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Carl Mueller, through Royall MCI LLC, owns the firm’s current home. It is being marketed for sale for $1.5 million. City records indicate it has 6,988 square feet of finished space, but the listing through Ogden & Co. says 11,549 square feet of space.

2018 The Fortress Photos