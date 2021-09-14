WurstBar MKE Will Open On Brady Street
German-themed beer, wine, cocktails and sausages, and German sports viewings.
German-themed food, beer and live music should be coming soon to Brady Street as WurstBar MKE reaches the final steps toward opening.
It will open at 1239 E. Brady St., the former location of Green Fields. Owner Scott Schaefer said he hopes to announce the opening date soon. Schaefer and partners Andrew Fronek and Darryl Towers also own Milwaukee Brat House and Jack’s American Pub. The trio has been in the bar and restaurant industry since 2008.
The partners initially intended to open the new bar in 2020. However, due to COVID-19 delays and renovations, the opening was moved to this year.
A press release from 2020 stated that WurstBar MKE will “blend traditional and contemporary culinary perspectives on German food, focusing on sausages.” WurstBar MKE will also offer German beer, wine and cocktails.
WurstBar MKE also previously said the bar will host live German music, pub trivia and German sports viewings. It also intends to eventually host Oktoberfest and Christkindlmarket events.
When it does open, the tavern’s hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
An affiliate of Schaefer’s, SS Land LLC, purchased the property for $480,000 in August 2020 from former Green Fields owner Shawn Hutchens.
Schaefer said renovations are still ongoing.
The building has the form of many of the older buildings on Brady Street, but was actually constructed in 2010. Exterior alterations to the property require the approval of the Historic Preservation Commission, as it is located in a city-designated historic district.
As of Sept. 8, WurstBar MKE is hiring for all positions, according to the bar’s Facebook page.
