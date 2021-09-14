Annie Mattea

WurstBar MKE Will Open On Brady Street

German-themed beer, wine, cocktails and sausages, and German sports viewings.

By - Sep 14th, 2021 12:31 pm
1239 E. Brady St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

1239 E. Brady St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

German-themed food, beer and live music should be coming soon to Brady Street as WurstBar MKE reaches the final steps toward opening.

It will open at 1239 E. Brady St., the former location of Green Fields. Owner Scott Schaefer said he hopes to announce the opening date soon. Schaefer and partners Andrew Fronek and Darryl Towers also own Milwaukee Brat House and Jack’s American Pub. The trio has been in the bar and restaurant industry since 2008. 

The bar’s Lower East Side location puts it near many local establishments, including Brewed Cafe and Pete’s Pub. It is also only a block away from Jack’s American Pub.

The partners initially intended to open the new bar in 2020. However, due to COVID-19 delays and renovations, the opening was moved to this year. 

A press release from 2020 stated that WurstBar MKE will “blend traditional and contemporary culinary perspectives on German food, focusing on sausages.” WurstBar MKE will also offer German beer, wine and cocktails. 

WurstBar MKE also previously said the bar will host live German music, pub trivia and German sports viewings. It also intends to eventually host Oktoberfest and Christkindlmarket events.

When it does open, the tavern’s hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. 

An affiliate of Schaefer’s, SS Land LLC, purchased the property for $480,000 in August 2020 from former Green Fields owner Shawn Hutchens.

When Green Fields, a smoke shop and bohemian store, occupied the space, only the first floor was used. WurstBar MKE intends to make use of both floors, leading to some major renovations last year. Additions will include a kitchen and cold storage in the basement and bars on the first and second floors. New windows will be added, along with German bench-style seating and other German motifs.

Schaefer said renovations are still ongoing.

The building has the form of many of the older buildings on Brady Street, but was actually constructed in 2010. Exterior alterations to the property require the approval of the Historic Preservation Commission, as it is located in a city-designated historic district.

As of Sept. 8, WurstBar MKE is hiring for all positions, according to the bar’s Facebook page. 

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Taverns

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us