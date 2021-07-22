Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s been over a year since Milwaukee has had the chance to celebrate its annual 24-hour bike race, but have no fear — the People’s Holiday is back this year! Take on over 100 bonus checkpoints and bike around Riverwest with your friends and family for the unique event known as the Riverwest 24. Also, the Petit is offering a chance for your kids to try out hockey for free with experienced coaches on deck to help them learn. And there’s yet another food truck celebration, this time at the Summerfest grounds.

July 23-24: Riverwest 24 Choose Your Own Adventure Edition

The People’s Holiday is back this year but with a twist to its traditional format. As always, the Riverwest 24 will run from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, but no registration will be required, meaning anyone who wants to participate can. In place of the usual scoring and bonus checkpoints, there will be 100 bonuses for participants to tackle at their pace. Stay up-to-date with your friends and rivals by following the #MYRW24 hashtag, where riders will be posting their achievements and memories made throughout the race. There will be a traditional riders’ meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the start of the race, and a closing ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Bonus checkpoints will be revealed on Friday.

July 24: MKE Food Truck Fest Debut

OnMilwaukee has collaborated with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. on the first ever MKE Food Truck Fest — featuring over a dozen vendors serving up snacks and desserts from all over the world. The fest will take place at the Henry Maier Festival Park, where guests will also get a chance to check out a brand new children’s activity area. Live music and entertainment will be provided by DJ Shawna and FM102.1. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. and general admission tickets can be purchased for $5. Click here for ticket ordering and additional information.

July 24: Snag Record Release Show

Milwaukee punk band Snag first garnered attention for their eco-conscious lyrics and dynamic soundscapes. Now they’re celebrating the release of their sophomore album Death Doula with a show at Cactus Club. The event will feature performances by other local acts Pleasure Thief, Social Caterpillar and Scathed, as well as a DJ set by Sahan Jayasuriya. Tickets to the show are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The show will begin at 9 p.m.

July 24-25: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Alverno College

Optimist Theatre and Free Shakespeare in the Park are gearing up for the return of their live, in-person performances, starting with a traveling outdoor production of “A Midsummer’s Night Dream: The Lover’s Tale.” The performance will unfold on a mobile set designed specifically for this abridged iteration of the play. The event is free, but registration is encouraged. To register, click here.

The East Side Art Market returns once again to the East Side Art Lot, a parking-lot-turned-community-art space located at 1915 E. North Ave. The market will feature over 12 local vendors selling their crafts and wares from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to the backdrop of live local music. The event is free to attend and masks are required. For more information on the East Side Art Lot, check out Urban Milwaukee’s coverage from earlier this year.

July 25: Try Hockey for Free Day

Have a kid who is interested in trying out hockey but doesn’t know where to start? The Petit National Ice Center is hosting a free event designed to give children between the ages of four and nine the chance to get out on the ice with the assistance of experienced coaches. No prior ice skating or hockey experience is required, but warm clothing is highly recommended. The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.