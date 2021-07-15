Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty of art to see this week in Milwaukee, with the Beyond Van Gogh traveling exhibit finally making its way to Wisconsin and the annual Gallery Night MKE transforming downtown venues and restaurants into art galleries. Plus, the Riverwest Food Truck Rally is here, with plenty of craft beer and local-food-truck favorites on deck.

July 15-September: Beyond Van Gogh Milwaukee

Beyond Van Gogh, a traveling immersive exhibit that allows participants to explore the work of Vincent van Gogh through a unique multimedia experience, has finally made its way to Milwaukee. Participants will get a whole new perspective on iconic works like “The Starry Night” and “Sunflowers,” accompanied by a symphonic score that incorporates Van Gogh’s thoughts and words. The exhibit takes about an hour to get through, and time slots must be reserved in advanced. Tickets can be purchased here.

Milwaukee funk-soul organ trio Smoke N’ Mirrors will put on an intimate performance at the Nō Studios Cafe. They’re set to release their new album later this fall, so it could be an opportunity to hear some new tunes from the band. The show is free and will start at 8 p.m. Drinks will be available for purchase.

July 16-17 Gallery Night MKE Returns

Over two dozen venues will celebrate Gallery Night MKE, offering unique art experiences in the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and their surrounding areas. Explore Japanese woodblock prints and etching at the Art Japan 2021-1921 exhibit at The Warehouse, or witness artist Nykoli Koslow paint while utilizing a virtual reality headset at The Pfister Hotel. There is an extensive list of participating restaurants, pubs and hotels participating, so head on over to gallerynightmke.com and find out which galleries interest you most.

July 15-21 Seven-Seat Bike Tour

Get your cardio in while you explore Milwaukee’s downtown area with six of your friends on the seven-seat bike tour, where a tour guide will tell, among other things, the story of the 1892 fire and how it changed the area. The tour will then cross the river to Walker’s Point before looping back around. Tours run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets are $40. For more information, click here.

July 17: Florentine Opera’s Al Fresco Series

Florentine Opera Company is putting on a show that will take place in the middle of a beautiful private garden owned by the Robbins family. Artists will perform music inspired by the flowers and animals of summertime. Food and drink can be purchased on site, but outside food is allowed and encouraged. The private garden is located at 1050 W. Calumet Rd. in Milwaukee, and tickets to the event are $79. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more info.

Head over to Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E. Vienna Ave.) for the third annual Riverwest Food Truck Rally. This year, the offerings range from Filipino cuisine to hot dogs with featured food trucks including Heaven’s Table BBQ, Riley’s Good Dogs, RollMKE, Tatay’s Truck (AKA Meat on the Street), Tots on the Street and the Chillwaukee. The four Riverwest breweries will also be slinging their craft brews. These include Black Husky Brewing, Company Brewing, Lakefront Brewery and of course Gathering Place Brewing. The event is free to attend and will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 17: Bandit MKE Grand Opening Party

Bandit MKE, a vintage shop specializing in clothing and accessories for all genders, has officially been open since June 1st, but it’s celebrating its grand opening in style with a party. The event will feature special deals on Bandit MKE products, a gift card raffle that will benefit charities, drinks and more. Tres Ojos, a business that focuses on art, metaphysical items and tarot reading, will be on deck selling their wares as well. The event will run form 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to enter.