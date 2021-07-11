Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Martial arts equipment manufacturer Combat Corner is relocating from Menomonee Falls to the northwest side of Milwaukee.

It’s outgrown its Menomonee Falls facility and will relocate its 28 employees to a 27,000-square-foot facility, 6333 W. Douglas Ave., in the city’s Havenwoods neighborhood.

Combat Corner is actively hiring eight more employees to work in distribution and manufacturing as part of the move and hopes to help revitalize the area.

“People who are local, we’d like them to apply,” said founder Dan LaSavage in an interview with Sean Ryan at the Milwaukee Business Journal. “A city can’t survive on only one type of employment, especially if it’s only service-based jobs.”

LaSavage, a former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, launched the company in West Allis in 2007 before moving it to Menomonee Falls. It sells a variety of martial arts equipment, including gloves, punching bags and apparel, to fighters and gyms.

The one-story building is currently divided into 17,000 square feet of space for manufacturing, 6,000 square feet for office use and 4,000 square feet for assembly.

City assessment records indicate it was constructed in 1971. The 1.74-acre property was last sold in 2009 to TJW Properties for $505,000. It was last home to Ted John Weller‘s National Machine Specialties and Flex Automation firms, the latter specializing in used robot repair and sales. Weller announced a plan to relocate the businesses in 2013.

Photos

