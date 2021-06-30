City's second Makk'n'Cheese restaurant will open near Oak and Loc.

The second Makk’n’Cheese restaurant is slated to open on the city’s East Side just north of the Oakland and Locust intersection, according to an occupancy permit filed with the city.

The restaurant’s first location opened in 2020 at 2242 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View.

The late-night mac-and-cheese restaurant offers a variety of specialty mac-and-cheeses and grilled cheese sandwiches. Some menu highlights include mac-and-cheese topped with Hot Cheetos or Cajun butter lobster.

KRS Hospitality Group is the legal entity behind the restaurant. Its lease for the new 2,956-square-foot space at 2911 N. Oakland Ave. was brokered by Isaac Berg and Josh Minkin of Colliers, the real estate service company.

Makk‘n’Cheese is owned by Marcos Ramos-Garcia, Francisco Sandino-Badillo and Gregory Kieckbusch. None of the partners responded to a request for more information by the time of publication.

Good Land Wing Co closed last year in the location where Makk’n’Cheese is set to open. It was located in the space from 2018 to 2020. Before that, the space was occupied by Cold Stone Creamery.

Good Land owners Adam and Josh Brown, a father and son team, also operated locations in Brookfield and Port Washington. A phone number listed on the company’s Milwaukee food license now redirects to a towing company, the company’s website is offline and its social media accounts are dormant.

Makk‘n’Cheese is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday at its Bay View location.

The new space will be next to another planned restaurant, Cheba Hut, which is set to open July 19.