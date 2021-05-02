10 Amazing Opinions Of Glenn Grothman
Cardi B is indecent, the War on Men will destroy America and other classics.
You’ve probably heard by now that GOP Wisconsin House member and Grammy Awards devotee Glenn Grothman has accused popular rapper Cardi B of contributing to the decline of American culture.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican from Glenbeulah, said on the House floor Thursday that rapper Cardi B’s appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year was “inconsistent with basic decency” in a speech urging the Federal Communications Commission to ban performances like hers….
Cardi B, who won a Grammy Award in 2019 for best rap album, told her 17.9 million Twitter followers that Grothman should worry about more pressing issues facing the country.
But before you denounce Grothman as some sort of intolerant and small-minded misogynist, you might want to review other weighty matters — like geology, ophiology, the American family, African-American culture, single-parenting, and prejudice against men, which Grothman has analyzed and addressed openly — to better appreciate his mind and heart, including:
Kwanzaa is bad and survey research proves it
Black protestors don’t like the family, and more
Well caulking can ward off mining blasting
Public employees should work on MLK Jr. Day
‘Gals’ have schemes, the Left hates God and more (video)
Single parenting spurs child abuse
Legalizing equal pay for women is wrong
Single mothers get government bribes
The War on Men will destroy America, and more
James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environment.
Op-Ed
-
Every Worker Deserves a Safe WorkplaceMay 2nd, 2021 by State Sen. Jeff Smith
-
Will Biden Deliver Immigration Reform?May 1st, 2021 by Christine Neumann-Ortiz
-
Investment Needed in State’s UniversitiesApr 29th, 2021 by Tommy Thompson