Cardi B is indecent, the War on Men will destroy America and other classics.

You’ve probably heard by now that GOP Wisconsin House member and Grammy Awards devotee Glenn Grothman has accused popular rapper Cardi B of contributing to the decline of American culture.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican from Glenbeulah, said on the House floor Thursday that rapper Cardi B’s appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year was “inconsistent with basic decency” in a speech urging the Federal Communications Commission to ban performances like hers….

Cardi B, who won a Grammy Award in 2019 for best rap album, told her 17.9 million Twitter followers that Grothman should worry about more pressing issues facing the country.

But before you denounce Grothman as some sort of intolerant and small-minded misogynist, you might want to review other weighty matters — like geology, ophiology, the American family, African-American culture, single-parenting, and prejudice against men, which Grothman has analyzed and addressed openly — to better appreciate his mind and heart, including:

Those pesky garter snakes

Kwanzaa is bad and survey research proves it

Black protestors don’t like the family, and more

Well caulking can ward off mining blasting

Public employees should work on MLK Jr. Day

‘Gals’ have schemes, the Left hates God and more (video)

Single parenting spurs child abuse

Legalizing equal pay for women is wrong

Single mothers get government bribes

The War on Men will destroy America, and more

