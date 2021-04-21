Godlewski Seeks An Electoral First
No state treasurer in Wisconsin history has won a race for U.S. Senate.
Wisconsin Democrats have a top-tier candidate for the state’s Class III U.S. Senate seat which will be on the ballot next November.
First-term state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski jumped into the race last week, joining Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
Smart Politics reviewed the 64 Wisconsin U.S. Senate elections since statehood and found that no sitting or ex-Treasurer has served in the chamber and only one has previously made a bid for the office.
The only U.S. Senate candidate to previously serve as Treasurer was former Assemblywoman and sitting Republican Treasurer Cathy Zeuske in 1994.
Zeuske sought the GOP nomination to challenge first-term Democratic U.S. Senator Herb Kohl but placed third in the primary with 17.0 percent – more than 30 points behind the winner, former legislative caucus colleague, Assemblyman Robert Welch.
Welch lost to Senator Kohl by nearly 18 points in the general election.
Zeuske is the only sitting or former Treasurer of the more than 130 major party candidates to appear on a Wisconsin U.S. Senate primary or general election ballot since 1914.
In Wisconsin’s legislative elections for the U.S. Senate prior to the direct election era (1848-1913), no sitting or former Treasurer’s name was put up for nomination by either party among dozens of such candidates over the 65-year period.
On a few occasions, stray votes were received by former Treasurers during either the legislative caucus vote or the election.
Smith did not receive any votes in the subsequent first formal caucus vote in which incumbent Senator Matt Carpenter was renominated by his party.
In the prolonged, multi-week 1909 U.S. Senate election eventually won by Republican incumbent Isaac Stephenson, former Treasurer James O. Davidson (1899-1903) also received a single vote on a few rounds of balloting. Of note: Davidson was the sitting Governor of Wisconsin at the time (1906-1911).
In addition to Smith and Davidson, two other Treasurers went on to run for governor: Republican Andrew Dahl (1907-1913) lost the 1914 GOP primary and Democrat Robert Henry (1933-1937) won the 1938 Democratic primary (later withdrawing from the race).
Godlewski is the fourth woman to hold the office of Wisconsin Treasurer following Republican Dena Smith (1957-1959; 1961-1968), Republican Cathy Zeuske (1991-1995), and Democrat Dawn Sass (2007-2011).
3 thoughts on “Smart Politics: Godlewski Seeks An Electoral First”
It would be cool if you tell us more about her.
The Treasurer’s position never amounted to very much, and it’s truly unneeded now. Perhaps that’s the reason it’s a dead end job.
Can we dispense with the groovy glasses, the fashion poses and the substanceless descriptions? We need to know if our candidates are qualified, in both their skills and their ethics, for the public service they seek. This article is a disservice to Ms. Godlewski and the public.