Shooting Reported At Mayfair Mall

Officers responding to 'very active situation' in the mall.

News outlets are reporting multiple people have been shot at a suburban Milwaukee mall.

A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, according to The Associated Press. The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the Friday afternoon incident that occurred around 3 p.m.

The Wauwatosa Police Department tweeted at 4:31 p.m. that police “are actively investigating an incident at Mayfair Mall. The mall is currently closed. Please use alternate routes to get through the area.”

WISN-TV is reporting multiple shots were fired at the mall, and that there are multiple victims. The station has reported several ambulances have left the mall, and it’s unclear how many people may have been transported to area hospitals.

A statement released Friday evening from Froedtert Hospital says two nearby hospitals were preparing to possibly accept patients from the shooting.

“Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Froedtert Hospital and Children’s Wisconsin were notified of a shooting at Mayfair Mall. Both hospitals’ trauma teams were prepared to receive patients. Additional questions should be directed to law enforcement,” according to Nalissa Wienke, media relations associate for Froedtert Hospital.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement multiple people were shot, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. He also said a suspect remains at large.

Local law enforcement described the shooter on a live scanner feed as a white man, 6 feet tall, and as wearing a gray sweatshirt and black jogging pants.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted at 3:42 p.m. Friday it is not responding to the shooting at the mall.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported commanders at the scene asked the mall to make an announcement that people in the building should shelter in place.

Several law enforcement agencies are responding to the shooting, including the FBI and police from Wauwatosa, Waukesha, West Milwaukee and Franklin. A WPR reporter on scene counted a minimum of 20 responding vehicles in one section of the parking lot, with about a dozen or more just in the area near Macy's. Some people have told WISN-TV the shooting happened in Macy's. Another WPR reporter on scene spoke to a man whose wife works at the mall and was inside at the time of the shooting. He told WPR his wife texted him saying shots were fired near Macy's.

Steve Humphrie’s 21-year-old daughter Nadia Mitchell-Humphrie was working at a Lenscrafters in the mall when shots were fired. She texted her dad as soon as it happened saying the shooting started at Macy’s and continued into the hallway.

Humphrie sped to the mall to meet her.

“I was anxious, worried, not knowing if your kid is safe. It’s a bad situation,” he said.

Mitchell-Humphrie was held in the mall for some time while officers searched the building, but the two ultimately reunited at around 5:20 p.m.

A live video feed from WISN-TV at 4:15 p.m. showed numerous law enforcement vehicles and law enforcement in the parking lot with little to no pedestrian foot traffic.

The Wauwatosa Police Department will be holding a press conference at 5:45pm at 2275 N Mayfair Rd.

Brookfield Properties owns the Mayfair Mall and released a statement Friday evening.

“We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today,” Lindsay Kahn, director of public relations, said. “We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are cooperating with them as their investigation develops. At this time, we need to direct you to WPD for comment.”

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.