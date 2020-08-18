The Hop Now Wears a Mask
"Spread the word, not the virus" is message in new rolling mask billboard.
The Mask Up MKE campaign gained a rolling billboard on Tuesday.
One of The Hop’s streetcar vehicles now has a marketing wrap that features a mask on the front of the vehicle and a message that says “spread the word, not the virus.”
The mask campaign is led by Saukville-based company Rebel Converting.
“Five months ago our nation had a severe shortage of masks, and Rebel Converting realized it could donate our material to produce millions of masks,” said Loretta Kryshak of Rebel Converting at a press conference to unveil the vehicle. The company has now given away 3.5 million masks.
Municipal judge Derek Mosley is one of four people pictured on the side of the streetcar wearing a mask. Mosley was on a ventilator in March and early April fighting COVID-19, an experience he said he doesn’t want anyone else to undergo.
Mosley said it took until August for his breathing to get back to “normal,” but he still fears the potential longterm health effects of the disease including organ failure. Mosley received a kidney transplant in 2016.
The number of new cases and percentage of tests confirming a positive case of the disease in Milwaukee have slowed in recent weeks, but still remain above the state average. “We attribute many of the gains being made to wearing masks,” said Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik. The city’s mask mandate went into effect July 16th.
“We are truly making a difference and saving lives,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.
But announcing a public health campaign wasn’t what Barrett anticipated doing on the second day of the Democratic National Convention. “We had pictured our streetcars being jam-packed with convention-goers this week,” said the mayor.
Ridership on the system in June, the last month for which ridership is posted, is down 80 percent from 2019. The city’s mask ordinance requires riders of the system to wear a mask.
The United Way of Greater Milwaukee, represented at the press conference by Nicole Angresano, is covering the costs of the vehicle wrap. Free masks will be provided for riders from dispensers onboard.
Rebel Converting normally uses the mask material to manufacture hospital-grade disinfecting wipes.
Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Transportation: The Hop Now Wears a Mask - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 18th, 2020
- School Districts Rethink Reopening - Terry Falk - Aug 18th, 2020
- WEDC receives federal funds to aid downtown businesses - Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation - Aug 18th, 2020
- WI Daily: 455 New Cases, No Deaths - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 17th, 2020
- Faculty, Students Protest at MU President’s House - Ethan Duran - Aug 17th, 2020
- MATC Announces Plans to Offer a Mixture of Online, In-Person and Hybrid/Blended Courses for the Fall Semester: Receives Health Department Approval - Milwaukee Area Technical College - Aug 17th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Spread Accelerating In Wisconsin Teenagers - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 16th, 2020
- WI Daily: 829 New Cases, 13 Deaths - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 15th, 2020
- New Chart Shows Wisconsin’s True COVID-19 Testing Utilization - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 15th, 2020
- 44% of Seneca Food Plant Workers Test Positive - Rich Kremer - Aug 15th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
More about the Milwaukee Streetcar
For more project details, including the project timeline, financing, route and possible extensions, see our extensive past coverage.
- Transportation: The Hop Now Wears a Mask - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 18th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Is A Couture Deal Finally Coming? - Jeramey Jannene - May 13th, 2020
- Transportation: SUV Driver Runs Into The Hop - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 28th, 2020
- Transportation: Streetcar Kiosks Could Bring In $500,000 Annually - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 20th, 2020
- Thanks A Million, Hop Riders! - The Hop - Feb 19th, 2020
- Transportation: We Energies Will Sponsor Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 10th, 2020
- Transportation: Streetcar Ridership Up in January Versus 2019 - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 7th, 2020
- Transportation: Streetcar Ridership Up in December - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 14th, 2020
- Transportation: Ridership Falls for The Hop - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 16th, 2019
- Transportation: The “Holiday Hop” Streetcar Debuts - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 21st, 2019
Read more about Milwaukee Streetcar here
Transportation
-
You Can Help Stop Reckless DrivingAug 15th, 2020 by Jodie Donabar and Steve O’Connell
-
Bus Capacity Increasing to 15Aug 13th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
-
MCTS Wins $3 Million Federal GrantAug 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene