An 11-year-old market on the city’s far northwest side plans to expand for the second time in five years.

The owners of 5XEN Super Asian Market, previously known as Phongsavan Asian Market, are planning a $20 million expansion that would add 35,000 square feet of space to the existing 80,000-square-foot complex according to a zoning variance filed with the Department of City Development.

A 2016 expansion saw an additional building added to the complex at 6300 N. 76th St., creating space for over 90 tenants.

The market has a variety of vendors ranging from a full-service grocery store to farmers-market-style tenants. In between are restaurants, small retailers and office tenants.

Documents on display at the market show a three-story addition to the 2015 building with an expanded food court, event venue and improved tenant spaces. A much larger parking lot is also planned.

The proposal, which would merge much of the property at 6270 N. 76th St. into the larger market complex, requires a Common Council-approved zoning change. 5XEN Inc, led by Chao Thao and Moualee Thao according to city and state records, acquired the property for $250,000 in June. The property is currently occupied by Community Auto .

In April 5xen Inc. acquired the market itself, valued at $4.5 million in state records, from founder Pai Yang.

The market is popular within the city’s Hmong community, but a recent visit found visitors from a variety of races and ethnicities. Located just south of W. Mill Rd., the market was a finalist for the State Farm Community Building Block award in LISC Milwaukee‘s 2017 MANDI awards.

The marketplace was originally founded in an adjacent one-story building in 2009. That building, constructed in 1957, long housed a variety of automotive-related tenants and served as a proof of concept for Yang and his brother Thai Vang. The brothers, with backing from the Havenwoods Economic Development Corporation and other lenders, built a new two-story building in 2016. Both buildings are currently in use by the market, with the latter slated to be expanded.

The market is currently open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The expansion is slated to be completed in 2021. Oliver Construction Company is leading the project.

