Voters will head to the polls on August 11th to cast their ballots in the fall partisan primary.

But many already have their ballots as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Absentee ballots must be received by the close of the polls on election day (details at the end of the article).

Although there are many candidates running, Milwaukeeans will find few selections on their ballots. The only contested race on every city ballot is the race for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds.

Many Milwaukeeans will find a contested race for a seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly on their ballot. A smaller portion of the city will find one of two contested races for a four-year-term on the Wisconsin State Senate on their ballots.

The partisan primary is an unusual one in the city of Milwaukee. While the primary is intended to narrow the field to a single candidate from each participating party in advance of the general election, the city’s liberal voting history means many of the primaries effectively or entirely serve as the general election.

The Register of Deeds race has only two candidates, both of whom are Democrats so the primary will decide the race. Other races for seats with borders entirely within the city of Milwaukee have odds highly in favor of the Democratic winner. The opposite is true for seats that include only a small sliver of the city.

State election laws require a voter to first pick a party’s primary under which they would like to cast a ballot. Voting for both Republicans and Democrats is not allowed in the partisan primary, but is in the general election scheduled for November 3rd.

A host of incumbents, including Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and County Clerk George L. Christenson, face no challengers and are not profiled in our election preview. They will appear on the ballot with no challenger.

Candidates are listed on the order they will appear on the ballot. We have included all races that may appear on the ballot of a city resident, but the specific races will vary by location within the city. To confirm which races will appear on your ballot, visit the state’s My Vote WI website.

Biographies are provided by the candidates. Urban Milwaukee does not endorsements.

Details about where to return your absentee ballot are included at the end of the article.

State Senator District 6 – Democratic

Winner will face Republican nominee Alciro Deacon in the general election.

LaTonya Johnson

State Senator LaTonya Johnson represents the 6th Senate District located on Milwaukee’s northwest side. She was previously elected to the State Assembly in 2012 and re-elected in 2014 for a second term. Six months after being elected to the State Assembly she was elected Chair of the Milwaukee Delegation. Senator Johnson served in this capacity until February 2014. Senator Johnson graduated from Bay View High School in 1990 and Tennessee State University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to being elected to the State Legislature, Senator Johnson owned and operated an in-home family childcare center for over 10 years. Her experience as a small business owner makes her uniquely qualified to understand the needs and challenges facing Wisconsin’s businesses. In 2006, Senator Johnson helped organize over 400 childcare owners as a volunteer member organizer for the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Establishing Milwaukee’s first childcare union, she was elected President of AFSCME Local 502 Milwaukee Childcare Providers Together and Vice President of AFSCME District Council 48. She remains an active dues-paying member. Senator Johnson is also a member of Emerge Wisconsin, class of 2012. Senator Johnson is a fierce advocate for Wisconsin’s working and low-income families. As a member of the budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance, Senator Johnson works hard to make sure that our community sees its fair share of state investments.

Michelle Bryant

I am Michelle Bryant and I am running to be the next State Senator for our district. I have lived in the district for more than 15 years. In that time, we have faced many challenges that have required a strong voice, stronger advocacy, and a commitment to ensure that the district is treated fairly. We work hard, care for our homes, and need representatives who will not only fight to protect what we have, but help our community to grow. Too often, the current leadership is slow to respond, silent on key issues like COVID-19 and our designation as an early hot spot, and the Strauss Meat Processing plant was a fiasco. Often, we were left to fend for ourselves, without adequate information or representation. We deserve better and I am running to change that. I have helped another Senate district for over 15 years. I would like to put all that I have learned to work for you, our neighbors and this district! Together, we can create a community that is safe, growing, and that we can all be proud to call home.

State Senator – District 28 – Republican

Will face Democratic nominee Adam Murphy in the general election.

Steve Bobowski

Steve is CEO of Dale Carnegie Training for SE Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of MI. He is also the #1 trainer in the world for Dale Carnegie Sales Advantage and Leadership programs. In this role, Steve works to empower executives by developing their skills in effective communications, leadership, sales, and public speaking. Steve is also chair of Vistage, the worldwide leader in executive coaching. Steve is a leader in building successful teams, including managing licensing and business development efforts for 35 Fortune 500 companies. His efforts with these companies collectively generated over 1,200 new products, 5.2 billion in annual sales and created 55,000 jobs. Steve is on the board and serves as treasurer of the South Suburban Chamber of Commerce. He also serves on the Franklin Economic Development Commission, which offers over $300,000 in “free” career training for those who have lost their jobs. This training boasts a 98% placement rate within 8 weeks. Steve is also a member of the IBAW (Independent Business Association of Wisconsin), the Waukesha Business Alliance, the Franklin Business Consortium, the ABLE South Chamber of Commerce Association, the ABLE West Chamber of Commerce Association, and the Polish Cultural Center. He serves as a Polish Fest volunteer, has coached youth and high school football, baseball, basketball and soccer, and is also a member of St. Martin of Tours Parish. Steve received his BA and Masters of Management from Northwestern University (J.L. Kellogg School). He played both baseball and football, and as captain of Northwestern’s Football team, received Outstanding Senior Leader Honors, Academic All-Big Ten, Phi Delta Theta All-American and Academic All-American Honorable Mention honors.

Dan Griffin

Dan is the youngest of five children born to Patricia and Richard Griffin. He grew up in Batavia, Illinois and attended Purdue University. Dan is a first-chair litigator who has tried high-risk cases across the country in both state and federal courts. Since receiving his law degree cum laude from Syracuse University in 2005, Dan has spent his legal career winning verdicts in a variety of practice areas, including products liability, premises liability, and commercial cases, among others. Dan has served as both national and regional trial counsel in hundreds of cases. He has logged thousands of hours in courtrooms across the United States. n 2016, Dan received his MBA, executive program, from Marquette University. Utilizing his business and legal acumen, Dan has advised Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses, governments, and individuals.

During his free time, Dan performs volunteer work with Haitian orphans. He and his wife host fundraisers and travel regularly to Haiti to volunteer. Dan’s entrance into politics is indicative of his life’s work as a lawyer and father: a desire to identify and address problems and provide practical solutions, whether it be in Greendale, Wisconsin or Madison, Wisconsin.

Jim Engstrand

As a Christian Constitutional Conservative, a native son of America’s dairy land and a U.S. Army Combat Veteran, I am seeking to serve as our next State Senator WI-28. I grew up milking cows on my family farm here in Wisconsin. My mom, brothers and I still own the farm and we still hunt and fish on our land. I love our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and am devoted to my family, friends and the good people of Wisconsin. I have served over 27 years in the US Army in the capacity of Program Director for the U.S Army National Disaster Medical System. In this capacity it was my duty to provide oversight and strategic management of the Federal Coordinating Centers of the six largest Army Medical Centers across the Nation. Additionally, I coordinated directly with the Department of Health and Human Services in support of Emergency Response to domestic man made or natural disasters. I entered the Army as a PFC (enlisted) and retired as a Colonel (retired). I love my Country and will do my part to “Keep America Great”. As an owner of a small business I know first-hand the importance of less government interference! As your State Senator, I will remove government interference with businesses and push back on any new regulations that hinders growth of businesses. As a supporter of our Constitution I will stand against any infringements on our Rights and Liberties. I will support pro-life/personhood, safety, a balanced state budget and school choice.

Julian Bradley

In 2002, Julian had a conversation with his mom, a lifelong democrat, that changed everything. While debating the subject of abortion, she accused Julian of being a Republican, which led him to research the party platforms. It turned out his mom was right – and Julian joined the Republican Party that day. Like many conservatives, Julian first got involved by making phone calls and knocking on doors. His fellow grassroots Republicans expressed their confidence in his abilities by voting him into positions of leadership. He served as a county chairman, a district vice-chairman, and, in 2015, as chairman of the Republican State Convention. In these roles, Julian has worked to elect conservative candidates by raising money, organizing events, and advocating for the party grassroots on the Republican State Executive Committee. Julian grew up in a working-class family where he learned the value of a dollar at a young age by landscaping and working a paper route. After graduating from Central High School in La Crosse, WI, he attended Temple University in Philadelphia before choosing to return to Wisconsin and finish his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. Julian spent 15 years as a senior manager for CenturyLink, a telecommunications company, prior to accepting a management role with a Fortune 150 insurance company in Franklin. Julian believes in being active in the community. He founded a Toys for Tots drive and often volunteers at community Thanksgiving dinners. He also enjoys working with young people, and has helped prepare high school students for the workforce by conducting mock interviews. When not working, volunteering, or advocating for conservative causes, Julian enjoys attending sporting events with his friends and family.

Marina Croft

Marina is a proud conservative, attorney and small business owner. She moved to the Milwaukee area to attend Marquette University Law School (L’04) with a full-tuition academic scholarship. Marina is committed to the protection of individual rights; she is pro-life and pro-second amendment. She believes in being fiscally responsible, supporting family values, but above all in education. She is a strong supporter of educational choices in Wisconsin, as they are key to better opportunities for all. She is trying to pay it forward. Marina has a solid legal background. She was a Wisconsin Administrative Law Judge; she conducted work and family services hearings for 5 years, and probation and parole revocation hearings for 7 years. About 98% of the thousands of hearings she conducted have been upheld by the Courts at all levels. In this job she learned how the welfare programs work and the burden that failed government policies bring to taxpayers. She also did her part to keep our community safe by holding criminals accountable for their actions. She supports the badge. She understands the burdens that law enforcement officers face and the necessity of their intervention for the protection of our communities. Marina and her family moved to Franklin in 2012, after discovering the amazing trails the City had to offer during her work breaks from the Milwaukee House of Corrections. Marina and Jim have been married for 20 years. They have 2 beautiful children, Ben and Jamie, who attend Franklin High School and Forest Park Middle School, respectively. Today, Marina wants to serve as your voice in the Senate. A voice that echoes your concerns. A voice that matters. A voice that cares.

Representative to the Assembly – District 8 – Democratic

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez

I was born and raised on Milwaukee’s South Side and I take great pride in our hardworking community. I will always fight for our neighborhood, and want to continue to make our neighborhood a better place to work and live. Prior to your electing me Milwaukee County Supervisor, I spent more than a decade as a community volunteer in our neighborhood. For many years I operated a small business. I obtained a degree in Political Science from UWM. I wanted to educate myself in creating policies to bring beneficial impact to the people of our community. As a current Milwaukee County Supervisor, I know our community’s needs and how to address them! Milwaukee County is an arm of the State! Milwaukee County Supervisors deliver services from the state right here on the ground, which gives me a unique perspective and distinguishes me as the most qualified to go to Work on DAY ONE! I look forward to being able to speak with you soon. I will always remain accessible and willing to listen to you! No one will work harder for you!

JoAnna Bautch

JoAnna Bautch is running to be our 8th District State Representative to put people first. She believes that by working together, we can make our community healthier, ensure a quality education for all of our children, keep our neighborhoods safe, and create more economic opportunity for everyone. She is ready to work on the community on day one! JoAnna is a community organizer and communications professional who has spent her career working with advocacy and non-profit organizations across Milwaukee. She was born and raised on Milwaukee’s near south side and has deep roots here in our community. JoAnna comes from a hard working family. Her grandmother, Alicia, was a migrant farm worker from Eagle Pass, Texas, who moved her family to Wisconsin because she believed there were better economic opportunities for her and her family in the dairy state. Growing up in Milwaukee, JoAnna attended and graduated from Milwaukee Public Schools and then received her Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Alverno College in Milwaukee. As a community organizer with the Reproductive Justice Collective, JoAnna advocated for women of color and worked to strengthen the grassroots voting power of Milwaukee’s near south side. JoAnna continued her community centered work at the United Community Center (UCC), where she led communications efforts focused on uplifting the education, economic development, and health of our south side neighbors. While at UCC, JoAnna received a Rising Leader award from the Hispanic Professional of Greater Milwaukee (HPGM) for her work. Currently, JoAnna serves as a Director at Citizen Action of Wisconsin, working to achieve the mission of social, economic, and environmental justice. By engaging directly with our community members in this role, JoAnna understands the challenging issues we face and the action that must be taken to help us all thrive. JoAnna also serves as a Board Member for three local nonprofits, the Milwaukee Water Commons, Young Nonprofit Professionals Network, and True Skool, an arts-focused nonprofit collaborative dedicated to empowering youth and families. JoAnna is also an out and proud member of the LGBTQ community. As a young, out, Latina, she brings a unique perspective that is much needed in government today. She is poised and ready to be a voice for each and every person in our community.

Representative to the Assembly – District 8 – Republican

Ruben Velez

Ruben Velez is a United States Marine Combat Veteran, he proudly served his country overseas and continues to serve his country out of uniform. He enlisted to serve a higher purpose and to make a difference. Ruben returned to Milwaukee to continue to serve out of uniform and give back to his community. Ruben Velez is the Founder and President of Shield22, a Non-Profit Organization that strives to eliminate Veteran Suicide. Shiled22 provides help to Veterans in need of Food, Employment and Shelter. Shield22 also participates in community outreach to help provide veterans with a sense of purpose while helping begin their healing process and re-adjustment to a normal way of life. Ruben Velez was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Growing up in poverty in a family of 9 kids, Ruben was no stranger to struggle and sacrifice. It is by his father’s example that Ruben acquired a true sense work ethic and a relentless spirit to succeed against all odds. Raised in P.R. until the age of 7 when his family relocated to Milwaukee, WI. Growing up in the south side of Milwaukee, he attended and graduated from Milwaukee Public Schools. While in the service he then continued his Higher Education at Florida Institute of Technology and now continues at Milwaukee School of Engineering. Ruben has created and sponsored youth programs to help kids develop a sense of dedication and discipline while diverting them from the streets. Ruben is a product of ACE Boxing Club and UCC-United Community Center where he was named 2006 and 2007 Wisconsin Golden Gloves Champion. Ruben continues to give back to the community programs that gave to him growing up. With his core values of Honor, Courage and Commitment Rubens mission is to serve and he is more than ready to serve his community as the 8th District State Representative.

Angel C. Sanchez

By now most of you have received many mailings from candidates in the upcoming primary election August 11, 2020. Special interest groups fund them because they more money for their members/ employees yielding higher property taxes. Do you want higher taxes? As a candidate I have decided to continue fighting for less taxes. As a family we have to make wise choices and we need leadership that will put the best interest of the people first. My kids ask me about the Corona Virus, when they play on public swing sets……They want interaction, a normal life. Do you want to get back to normal, firm leadership, them I’m asking for your vote. We have a Great City and Great people.

In truth, everyone knows we need less government!

Representative to the Assembly – District 9 – Democratic

There is no Republican nominee. Winner of this race wins the election.

Christian Saldivar

Biography requested

Marisabel Cabrera

I was born and raised on Milwaukee’s South Side. My family struggled to get by and, more than once, relied on the neighborhood church for food and other necessities. I became aware at a very early age how difficult life can be for those with little to fall back on when my family resided in Puerto Rico and survived solely on the food we planted, the animals we raised, and the clothes we made. I remember my parents constantly emphasizing that the surest way out of poverty is through a good education and I credit my quality public education for getting me to where I am today. I took my parents’ advice and I earned two bachelor’s degrees from UW-Madison and a law degree from Michigan State University. Because of my modest childhood, I am committed to working hard and making my community better. I am an entrepeneur, respected immigration attorney, and former chair of both the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s (DPW) Latino Caucus and Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission. Additionally, I am a member of Voces de la Frontera, the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators (NHCSL), and the National Association of Latino Elected Officials.​ I received the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County’s 2016 Rising Star Award for my work as chair of the DPW’s Latino Caucus. In 2018, I received the Community Champion Award from Citizen Action of Wisconsin and was recognized by Madison365 as one of Wisconsin’s Most Powerful Latinos. Most recently, I was appointed Vice Chair of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators 2020 Immigration Task Force.

Veronica Diaz

Veronica Diaz was born and raised on the south side of Milwaukee. She has been blessed with two amazing parents who have taught her what hard work, family and supporting our community by helping others in need is doing God’s work.

Representative to the Assembly – District 11 – Democratic

Winner faces Republican nominee Orlando Owens in the general election

Curtis Cook II

When I was 18, I climbed Mount Everest. Not literally — I metaphorically climbed the highest mountain on Earth by starting my own retail business. While I was hiking, I thought about quitting approximately 5,000 times. (And that’s a lowball estimate.) But despite the high winds, low altitude, mental and physical fatigue, and trail mix overdose, I kept going. I’m that person. Once I say I’ll do something, it will happen. That perseverance is something I learned from my parents as a kid. I was born and raised in Milwaukee. I am the youngest of five children. My mother was born and raised here in Milwaukee. With that, she grew a sense of optimism that Milwaukee was a place where she could pursue her dreams. My father was born in Dayton, Ohio and at a young age, came to Milwaukee so his family could access better opportunities. I grew up in neighborhoods where there were too many barriers to success and too few opportunities to get ahead. I was still able to experience many good things. Whether it be the vibrancy of the neighborhoods or pride in our communities. Either way we must account for the disparities we face in our future. Unemployment, lack of resources and poverty plagues our neighborhoods and is something we all feel viscerally, everyday. Unfortunately, there are two sides to my story. I’ve been blessed to live a middle-class life. Life-sustaining wages and benefits to support the entire family made life simpler. But at the beginning of the 2008 recession my middle-class life was thrown into a downward spiral. My mother became a single parent and lost her job. We made just enough to not make it. Access to effective resources were limited and we had to figure it out. Stories like mine are unfortunately far too popular in our community, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Now, I plan to put that perseverance I learned to work everyday as your representative. While managing this new excursion I won’t have to climb any mountains…but I will have to move them. I’m deciding to run for the 11th District State Assembly seat because I think we should have somebody in Madison that is focused on giving all of us the access to opportunities we need to get ahead and move up the economic ladder.

Dora Drake

Dora Drake is a member of the community who was born and raised in the Graceland neighborhood near Wyrick Park. She was accepted into the Educational Opportunities Program at Marquette University and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Social Welfare and Justice in 2015. Shortly after, she became a Pretrial Case Manager at JusticePoint for two years. Dora helped people by finding resources they needed such as housing and employment. She, with the help of colleagues and YWCA of Southeast WI, also implemented a racial-bias training for JusticePoint’s employees statewide. Dora also facilitated trauma-informed response training sessions for those who work in the justice system. As Dora was looking for other ways to advocate for the community , she landed as the campaign manager for Shyla Deacon’s campaign for MPS School Board in District 1. Even though the campaign lost in the 2019 Spring election by small a margin, Dora gained a deeper insight about the challenges teachers, children, and families face surrounding education and what’s at stake for the future of our children. Dora currently works as a Member Service Coordinator at the Center for Self Sufficiency where she provides re-entry services to support those who are re-entering society. But with our community facing a global pandemic, we need someone who will take initiative to advocate and create solutions that addresses the challenges we face in the community. This is why Dora is running. She is someone who can build bridges and work with others to get the job done. Dora is dedicated to serving the community uniting everyone in hope to rebuild and strengthen communities for the future. Dora lives near James Madison High School where she is close to her family. She is the oldest of 8 siblings and is a worship singer at New Horizons Integrated Ministries. She also loves the arts and was a cast member in Capita Productions “We Are the Drum” over the past 2 years.

Tomika S. Vukovic

Tomika Vukovic was born and raised in Milwaukee, and now lives in Glendale with her husband Mike and their daughter Jada. She graduated from Shorewood High School and attended UW- Platteville.

Carl Gates

We have lost faith in our elected leaders. It is more important now than ever to elect people to local offices who understand we have to take care of our business at home. Carl Gates lives in the D-11 District of North Milwaukee. This is where he owns a home and runs a small business. Carl has worked in financial services for many years. He has a degree in Political Science and Business Administration. As a single father of 3, now grown children, Carl knows the struggle that comes with health crises, job loss, and the lack of access to good education. Carl has focused his life to understanding and helping people through substance abuse and family crises that affect the quality of life we all deserve.

This is why Carl’s slogan is We The People. We are all in this neighborhood together and we need a representative in Madison that listens to us and takes our concerns and interests to the State House on our behalf. It is more important than ever that we hold our state and local leaders and administrators accountable. This is why Carl Gates is running for State Assembly in District 11. He wants to be accountable to you, the residents, his neighbors, the business and community leaders, and help you as you work together for the benefit of this community.

Representative to the Assembly – District 14 – Republican

The winner of this race will Democratic nominee Robyn Vining in the general election

Bonnie Lee

Bonnie and Matt met while at Baylor University and have been married since 1992. After Matt finished medical school in Georgia, the couple moved to Milwaukee in 1995. They planted deep roots in Wauwatosa and raised their children here. Their two sons, Alex and James, were born at St. Joseph’s Hospital, attended Wauwatosa School District schools, and consider themselves full-fledged Cheeseheads. To keep up with her young sons, Bonnie stepped onto the mat to learn martial arts at J. K. Lee Black Belt Academy. As a second degree Black Belt, Bonnie knows when to fight: always in defense of those who cannot defend themselves. She applies this basic tenet to her tenacious commitment to serve and advocate for others, here and abroad Within her community, Bonnie has been recognized for community service and organizational development. A vision for a thriving city fuels her work. Bonnie is Director of Outreach Ministries in her congregation, Northwest Baptist Church. Located on the border of Wauwatosa and Milwaukee, she recognized that creating strategic partnerships with other community organizations would help her congregation address the neighborhood’s needs and in a way that develops the community. Together, they are addressing issues such as literacy, job preparedness, financial education, maternal and infant health, housing, and ministering to inmates. At J. K. Lee Black Belt Academy, Bonnie built a Community Service Team to help martial artists do service in their schools, neighborhoods, and places of work. With her team, she coordinated a city-wide drive that collected 22,000 pairs of gently used shoes. This project led to her first trip to Africa in 2011. That year, Bonnie received the coveted Grandmaster J.K. Lee Community Engagement award. Bonnie has spent considerable time volunteering in Wauwatosa Public Schools, as well as Milwaukee Public and charter schools. Her time at McKinley Elementary as room mom and Vice President of the PTA, as well as Forensics Coach and Reader Writer Worship aide at Whitman Middle School are some of her favorites. Bonnie is the Co-Founder of Learn For Life Kenya, a registered nonprofit organization that seeks to prepare young people in Kenya for employment through vocational and entrepreneurial training. Through her international work, Bonnie has witnessed many well-meaning individuals unintentionally hurt those they seek to help by offering relief (aide) when the better response is to develop skills and connect people to local opportunities. Learn For Life Kenya seeks not only to teach people how to fish but to give them access to the pond through vital partnerships.

Steven Shevey

I have been a resident of Brookfield, Wisconsin for my whole life. I have been raised by parents that have given me a solid sense of morality, family and an immeasurable drive to consider needs of others. We are all hard working individuals that desire to have a better life. I am that person who pursue goals and turn dreams into reality. That is the reason I am running for District 14 State Assembly to represent you. My goal is to open real dialogue, hear your concerns, suggest solutions and take action to bring them before the State Assembly. I still believe, together, we can make a difference. In 2018, I ran as an Independent because at heart I am a Conservative Constitutionalist and both party’s have veered form that path. Since, I still want to represent and serve the people of District 14, I am running as a Republican in the 2020 Assembly Race. My views have not changed in the past 2 years. I still believe politicians are meant to serve, to be the voice of the people we represent, to put the welfare and needs of the people first rather than be influenced by Corporations and money. Thank you for taking the time to review who I am and my motivation to run for District 14 State Assembly. I want to represent you in the State Assembly. I am a problem solver by nature. We need to be realistic in both discussing the issues and projecting the successful resolutions. I am the candidate with the drive to improve the quality of life for all whom I represent.

Linda Boucher

Biography requested

Representative to the Assembly – District 17 – Democratic

The winner of this race will face Republican nominee Abie Eisenbach in the general election

Mike Brox

In these unprecedented times, I will fight to see that businesses and families receive the financial support they need to weather this storm. My number one priority will be to see that your needs are met immediately during this Coronavirus Pandemic. Across Wisconsin, we have seen historic cuts to our K-12 schools, tech colleges, and the UW-System, I will fight against these cuts and for more funding in our public education system. The Coronavirus has placed us in unchartered waters. I promise to expand healthcare to include people with disabilities, our seniors, as well as counseling to help families and individuals address the tremendous strain both mentally and financially on the community.

Supreme Moore Omokunde

Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde was first elected by the 10th District Community on April 7, 2015, and re-elected in 2016 and 2018. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Supervisor Moore Omokunde learned the values of community and social empowerment through his parents, Rev. Dr. Tolokun Omokunde and Congresswoman Gwen Moore. From an early age, he has dedicated himself to the advancement of social justice and spent many years working for the betterment of his community before becoming a county supervisor. Supervisor Moore Omokunde has received training in community leadership through the national AmeriCorps program, Public Allies, the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Riverwest Neighborhood Association, and served on the board of directors for TRUE Skool. Prior to joining the Milwaukee County Board, he served as the community organizer for the Sherman Park Community Association where he worked with block clubs, established the Friends of Sherman Park group and helped to formulate a Neighborhood Improvement District. The 10th District is strong in character and opportunity, and Supervisor Moore Omokunde hopes to meld together the community’s strengths and challenges in an effort to create a more united neighborhood. Supervisor Moore Omokunde is Chair of the Health and Human Needs Committee and a member of the budget-setting Finance and Audit Committee. He also serves on the Milwaukee Public Museum Board of Directors and on the Milwaukee County Human Rights Commission.

Chris Walton

Chris Walton is running to be our State Representative because our community needs a leader we can trust that will stand with the people. As the current Chair of the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County, Chris has a proven record of fighting for our progressive Democratic values and working to achieve justice for all Wisconsinites. We need Chris representing us in Madison to focus on advancing racial equity, creating more economic opportunity, making sure all children can get a quality education, and reducing the cost of quality healthcare. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Chris grew up having a deep passion and interest in politics. He became heavily involved in politics, working on campaigns for President Barack Obama and Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis. He’s worked in roles for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, and the Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. Chris received his bachelor’s degree at Mississippi State University in Political Science, History, and African American studies. Chris was elected Chair in 2017, as the youngest chairman in county history and the first openly gay county chair. He is currently the only African-American County Democratic Party Chair in Wisconsin. Chris’ experience and personal insight allows him to reach deeply into minority communities and speak for those that are underrepresented in our halls of power. In the Assembly, Chris will fight for resources for our community, more good-paying jobs, a strong education system, reforms to our criminal justice system, and access to quality, affordable health care for all.

Milwaukee County Register of Deeds – Democratic

There is no Republican nominee. Winner of this race wins the election.

John F. Weishan Jr.

John F. Weishan, Jr. was elected County Supervisor in April of 2000 and re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018. Supervisor Weishan is a life-long resident of West Allis and is a graduate of West Milwaukee High School. Before serving on the County Board, he served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps from 1991 to 1995. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the UW–Milwaukee. Supervisor Weishan serves as Chair of the Committee on Transportation, Public Works & Transit, and also serves as a member of the Economic and Community Development Committee. John and his wife Karen have two children, Maddalyn and John Noah. They reside in the city of West Allis

Israel Ramón

On May 10th, 2019 Governor Tony Evers appointed Israel “Issy” Ramón as the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds. Prior to his appointment, the Office had been raided by the FBI for alleged criminal wrongdoing by the prior Register of Deeds. Ramón made a commitment to Governor Evers and the residents of Milwaukee County that he would cleanup the Office by making it ethical, transparent, and accountable to the public. Since his appointment, Ramón has begun the process of reforming the ROD Office. Ramón has instituted new rules relating to the payment of invoices, handling of disbursements and cashiering procedures. Ramón has redrafted all existing software and technology contracts to protect Milwaukee County residents and our real estate data. He has instituted mandatory customer service training for the ROD Office staff so that they are accountable and that Milwaukee County residents are treated in a professional, helpful and courteous manner. Ramón collaborated with the County Treasurer and Comptroller as well as Corporation Counsel to make sure that the ROD Office is complying with all fiscal and legal obligations in its operations. In making the appointment, Governor Evers noted, “Israel Ramón is the kind of principled, organized, and thoughtful leader needed to run the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds Office… With his deep ties to the community and decades of service in the private sector, often serving some of the most vulnerable populations, I am confident Israel will be an exemplary public servant and is the best candidate to lead the Register’s office.” Israel Ramón is a lifelong Democrat and member of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee County Democratic Party. He is a 1994 graduate of Marquette University Law School. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree, magna cum laude, in Management and Business. Ramón grew up in a union household with his father being a member of Laborers Local 152 in Chicago, IL. Prior to being appointed Register of Deeds, he was a partner in public sector labor and injury law firms. For twenty-five years, he represented injured and disabled workers and union members throughout Wisconsin. Ramón is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, a Fellow of the Wisconsin Law Foundation, the Wisconsin Hispanic Lawyers Association, the Wisconsin Register of Deeds Association (Legislative Committee), the Property Records Industry Association (Best Practices Committee), the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, the ACLU of Wisconsin, Citizens Action of Wisconsin and Voces de la Frontera, and the Milwaukee Water Commons – Water Equity Task Force. He was formerly on the Boards of the ACLU of Wisconsin, Voces de la Frontera C4, Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Institute’s Citizens Advisory Board, and the Wisconsin Hispanic Lawyers Association.

Representative in Congress – District 4 – Republican

The winner of this race will Democratic nominee Gwen Moore in the general election

Tim Rogers

Milwaukee is where I was born and raised, where I work, and have a family. I graduated from North Division High School in 1978 and went on to study at UW-Parkside and MATC. My father and uncle owned Rogers and Rogers Soul Brothers Supermarket, a grocery store on the north side Running for political office is not how I normally spend my free time. I have worked for almost 30 years delivering gift baskets and newspapers for two local businesses. Outside of work, I spend my time volunteering in my community and participating in the All Saints Catholic Choir and MPS Alumni Choir.

Cindy Werner

A small business owner (Great American Comfort Shoes Inc), Christian, mother of 7, Grass roots Republican activist, Civic leader (former School Board Trustee), Army Veteran. Cindy Werner grew up with 12 brothers and sisters and was raised by a single mom (her dad passed away when she was young). Werner’s mother worked two jobs to buy a home and get her family out of the housing projects. She taught her children the importance of giving back to others, often with the refrain that “to those whom much is given, much is expected in return.” Being raised by a strong, God fearing woman led Werner to a life dedicated to helping people regardless of their circumstances. Cindy Werner proudly served in the US Army where she learned the importance of working with a diverse population. This skillset still serves her today. She knows what it takes to get hard work done. Through “Women Off Welfare,” Werner worked tirelessly to provide welfare recipients with access to training and meaningful careers. She has served in the healthcare, education and housing industries, always with a focus on improving the lives of those whom she has served. Cindy Werner has worked with elected officials to bring about real welfare reform through programs that provide a hand up, not a handout. She is a strong proponent of providing technical training to give people knowledge and skills that will lead to good paying jobs, reduced government dependence, and brighter futures for all. Perhaps her most important “titles” are those of Christian and mother. Now a grandmother (and a “mom” to numerous others that refer to her as such through her mentor work), her life continues to grow. As a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, her walk with God continues to grow and her faith is continually deepened. Throughout life, Cindy has had success and set backs as a small business owner, she understands the plight of the homeless as she has experienced such firsthand in her life. Cindy has been married, widowed and has seven children and three wonderful grandchildren and it is about the future of our country. As a parent and grandparent, citizen of this country it is extremely important that we look beyond our life and remember that this greatest gift of God called the United States of America must be preserved for future generations. Cindy feels it is worth fighting for and that is why she is seeking to serve in the US Congress.

Finding Your Polling Place / Early Voting / Turning In Your Absentee Ballot

If you need help finding your polling place on election day, the state’s My Vote WI website will provide the address.

Early voting is available at a number of sites throughout the city and Milwaukee residents do not need to go to a specific site. Testing runs through Sunday, August 9th. A complete list of sites, including drive-through sites, is available on the Milwaukee Election Commission website.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at a number of locations throughout the city (listed below) instead of being mailed back. Any ballot can also be dropped at any of the early voting sites or at your voting site on election day.

The sites below are open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. through Saturday, August 8th.

Atkinson Library, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.

Bay View Library, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Center Street Library, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Mill Road Library, 6431 N. 76th St.

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Ave.

Villard Square Library, 5190 N. 35th St.

Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Individuals needing a witness signature on their ballot can get one at any of the above sites with the exception of Tippecanoe Library.