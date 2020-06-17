Urban Milwaukee’s Roller Coaster of a Pandemic Experience
A crazy year, but your support has been inspiring. If you haven't joined, here's your chance.
The year 2020 will go down in the books as unforgettable for pretty much everyone in the world, including the Urban Milwaukee team. In the past few months our team has stayed up late and awoken early to cover:
- Safer at Home Order going into place statewide
- Postponement of the Democratic National Convention
- Supreme Court refusing to reschedule the date for April voting
- Thousands of ballots disappearing during April voting
- How to vote during a pandemic
- How to keep supporting local businesses through a pandemic
- Rumors of a virtual Democratic National convention
- Lack of COVID-19 testing throughout Wisconsin
- An abundance of COVID-19 testing throughout Wisconsin
- Supreme Court suddenly removing Safer at Home Order throughout the state unless cities state otherwise
- Extensive and continuous updates on Milwaukee protests since George Floyd was killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis
- Continuous updates on violent actions by police towards peaceful protesters
- Milwaukee suddenly lifting Safe at Home order for bars and restaurants throughout the city
- The fire and destruction of the Urban Milwaukee office and store
All reported while attempting to keep ourselves and family safe from the coronavirus pandemic still affecting the city. Needless to say things have not been “business as usual” and that was true even before we lost our office facilities and went totally virtual, for now at least. It is because of the unbelievable support from the community — it’s truly been inspiring — that we have able to continue to cover the news of the day.
