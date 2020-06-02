06/02/20 at 4:35 pm: MPD Officers Kneel With Marchers

06/02/20 at 4:19 pm: Frank Nitty Addresses the Crowd

06/02/20 at 4:13 pm: March Arrives at MPD Headquarters

06/02/20 at 3:43 pm: March Arrives at City Hall

06/02/20 at 3:36 pm: Onlooker Simulates Shooting Protesters

06/02/20 at 3:28 pm: March Enters the Third Ward

06/02/20 at 3:01 pm: March Arrives at National Avenue

06/02/20 at 2:33 pm: March Arrives on Mitchell Street

06/02/20 at 2:04 pm: Rafael Mercado Speaks to the Crowd

Rafael Mercado reminds the crowd why they march and how to do it. Pointing out that Milwaukee Police Department officer Michael Mattioli is out on $50,000 bail after being charged with killing Joel Acevedo during an illegal house party.

Murphy’s Law

Are Police Overreacting to Protests?

So says ACLU, others. Others want a tougher response. What’s the proper balance?

Jun 2nd, 2020 by

06/02/20 at 1:34 pm: Protesters Pause to Kneel

06/02/20 at 1:24 pm: Today’s March Gets Underway In Bay View

Gov. Evers

We Must Confront Society’s Comfort with Racism

 

Jun 2nd, 2020 by
Op Ed

Barrett, Democrats Must Address Racism

George Floyd’s killing should be wakeup call to city, state, nation to embrace reforms.

Jun 2nd, 2020 by
Community Leaders List Changes Protestors Want

Demands push for more racial equity, major changes in state, local and police policies.

Jun 2nd, 2020 by , Wisconsin Public Radio
Supervisor Wasserman Statement on the Death of George Floyd

 

Jun 2nd, 2020 by
Many Milwaukee Leaders Support Protests

Community leaders, politicians release statements, Common Council calls for Milwaukee Police reforms.

Jun 2nd, 2020 by
Safe & Sound Issues Statement Regarding George Floyd’s Death

 

Jun 2nd, 2020 by
Peaceful March Ends at 3 a.m. Near Capitol Dr.

March goes over 15 miles, including through Whitefish Bay, Shorewood and Glendale, before ending back in Milwaukee.

Jun 2nd, 2020 by

06/02/20 at 1:50 am: Protesters Pass Bayshore, Head Back South

As the march turns south and heads back to the city of Milwaukee, one car is seen doing donuts.

06/02/20 at 1:11 am: Trouble at Burns Commons

While the main protest group has remained peaceful throughout the night and has made their way up to Whitefish Bay, a smaller, possibly unrelated, group is seen damaging Burns Commons. Bryan Kubel shares a video showing cars driving in the park and someone smashing the glass of The Hop’s station. The incident occurred around midnight.

06/02/20 at 12:32 am: March Enters Whitefish Bay

Fox6 News Anchor Ted Perry reports that the protest has reached Whitefish Bay.

06/01/20 at 11:55 pm: March Goes Deep Into Shorewood

06/01/20 at 11:37 pm: Fireworks

Fourth Night of Protest Begins Peacefully

“We are peaceful, we are peaceful,” the protesters shouted.

Jun 1st, 2020 by

06/01/20 at 10:41 pm: MPD Blocks Protesters From Heading West to MLK

06/01/20 at 10:27 pm: Protesters Continue Recruiting People to “Walk With Us”

06/01/20 at 9:50 pm: Avenir Vandalized, Tagger Banished

Group shouts tagger down. Tagger banished from group.

06/01/20 at 9:32 pm: Protest Moves Slowly up Milwaukee Street

06/01/20 at 9:10 pm: “Walk With Us”

