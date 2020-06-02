Officers kneel with marchers pic.twitter.com/FInjPDx6Qg
06/02/20 at 4:35 pm: MPD Officers Kneel With Marchers
06/02/20 at 4:19 pm: Frank Nitty Addresses the Crowd
“We love the LGBTQ community,” says Nitty. “If we are going to march for change, we have to march for equality for everyone.”
Rafael Mercado joins Nitty atop barrier
06/02/20 at 4:13 pm: March Arrives at MPD Headquarters
Marches in front of MPD HQ
06/02/20 at 3:43 pm: March Arrives at City Hall
1/3 speeches, chants outside City Hall
06/02/20 at 3:36 pm: Onlooker Simulates Shooting Protesters
Onlooker simulates shooting marchers with shotgun.
06/02/20 at 3:28 pm: March Enters the Third Ward
In Third Ward.
06/02/20 at 3:01 pm: March Arrives at National Avenue
The group has made it to National Ave
06/02/20 at 2:33 pm: March Arrives on Mitchell Street
Group sitting at Mitchell Street. After five minutes people still approaching from the back. Rafael Mercado relaying stories of being shot in 1997, other interactions with police.
06/02/20 at 2:04 pm: Rafael Mercado Speaks to the Crowd
Rafael Mercado reminds the crowd why they march and how to do it. Pointing out that Milwaukee Police Department officer Michael Mattioli is out on $50,000 bail after being charged with killing Joel Acevedo during an illegal house party.
Rafael Mercado explains why the group is marching, how it should proceed and what it should ask for (2/)
Rafael Mercado explains why the group is marching, how it should proceed and what it should ask for (4/)
06/02/20 at 1:34 pm: Protesters Pause to Kneel
Kneeling at intersection
06/02/20 at 1:24 pm: Today’s March Gets Underway In Bay View
Covering the march leaving from Humboldt Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood at 1, headed east on Oklahoma Ave, then north on Kinnickinnic towards Downtown.
Marching down Okalahoma Ave
06/02/20 at 1:50 am: Protesters Pass Bayshore, Head Back South
As the march turns south and heads back to the city of Milwaukee, one car is seen doing donuts.
Protesters now marching south down Port Washington back into city of milwaukee.
06/02/20 at 1:11 am: Trouble at Burns Commons
While the main protest group has remained peaceful throughout the night and has made their way up to Whitefish Bay, a smaller, possibly unrelated, group is seen damaging Burns Commons. Bryan Kubel shares a video showing cars driving in the park and someone smashing the glass of The Hop’s station. The incident occurred around midnight.
Video of the cars driving through the park and the person smashing @thehopmke station.
06/02/20 at 12:32 am: March Enters Whitefish Bay
Fox6 News Anchor Ted Perry reports that the protest has reached Whitefish Bay.
March has reached Whitefish Bay. Group not sure where they're heading next. Some say Bayshore others say no. Heading north, police line at Hampton.
06/01/20 at 11:55 pm: March Goes Deep Into Shorewood
Hands up chant at Capitol Dr
06/01/20 at 11:37 pm: Fireworks
On Oakland now, headed north. I had to stop for a minute, so near back. Fireworks going off
06/01/20 at 10:41 pm: MPD Blocks Protesters From Heading West to MLK
The group has made it Prospect and North. The police have blocked off north going west (towards MLK Drive, where conflict has been)
06/01/20 at 10:27 pm: Protesters Continue Recruiting People to “Walk With Us”
Walk with us group chants in front of Saint John's on the Lake senior living center
06/01/20 at 9:50 pm: Avenir Vandalized, Tagger Banished
Group shouts tagger down. Tagger banished from group.
Group shouts tagger down, demands paint, gets it
Tagger banished from group in Milwaukee. Group is strongly self policing tonight
06/01/20 at 9:32 pm: Protest Moves Slowly up Milwaukee Street
Largely a slow moving group, walkers in front, cars in back. Motorcycles/dirt bikes/bicycles circling
06/01/20 at 9:10 pm: “Walk With Us”
Chants of "walk with us" to balcony watchers in Third Ward
