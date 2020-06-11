New Faces in New Places
Kristin Oberholtzer Named Chief Operating Officer of Advantage+
May 31st, 2020 by Advantage+
Marquette philosophy professor honored with Way Klingler Sabbatical Award
Dr. Grant Silva is the recipient of the Helen Way Klinger Sabbatical Award.
May 28th, 2020 by Marquette University
Mayor Names Lafayette Crump to Head City Development
Commissioner-Nominee is a Champion of Economic Growth and Inclusion
May 27th, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett
Linda Newberry-Ferguson is new CEO at Village at Manor Park
Executive brings decades of experience to West Allis campus
May 21st, 2020 by Village at Manor Park Healthcare & Community Living
Wisconsin DOJ Employees Honored by U.S. DOJ for Efforts to Rescue Missing and Exploited Children
Matthew Joy and Jesse Crowe, have received the 2020 National Missing Children’s Day Attorney General’s Special Commendation.
May 20th, 2020 by Josh Kaul
Two Marquette faculty receive prestigious Fulbright Scholar awards
The recipients are Dr. Lisa Edwards and Dr. Sarah Gendron.
May 18th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette doctoral student receives National Science Foundation fellowship
Kassidy O’Malley has been awarded the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship.
May 14th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette University professor receives $747,000 grant for spinal cord injury research
Dr. Kristi Streeter received a $747,000 R00 grant from the National Institutes of Health for her study on neuromus ular plasticity following spinal cord injury.
May 7th, 2020 by Marquette University
Award-Winning Soprano & Milwaukee Native joins Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Germany
Emily Pogorelc, to join the 2020-21 ensemble of the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Germany.
May 1st, 2020 by Press Release