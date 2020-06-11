New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Kristin Oberholtzer Named Chief Operating Officer of Advantage+

May 31st, 2020 by Advantage+

Marquette philosophy professor honored with Way Klingler Sabbatical Award

Dr. Grant Silva is the recipient of the Helen Way Klinger Sabbatical Award.

May 28th, 2020 by Marquette University

Mayor Names Lafayette Crump to Head City Development

Commissioner-Nominee is a Champion of Economic Growth and Inclusion

May 27th, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Connie Foster appointed UW-River Falls interim chancellor

May 26th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System

Dr. Sarah Feldner named next permanent dean of Diederich College of Communication

May 21st, 2020 by Marquette University

Jablonski named to lead statewide Freshwater Collaborative

May 21st, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Linda Newberry-Ferguson is new CEO at Village at Manor Park

Executive brings decades of experience to West Allis campus

May 21st, 2020 by Village at Manor Park Healthcare & Community Living

Wisconsin DOJ Employees Honored by U.S. DOJ for Efforts to Rescue Missing and Exploited Children

Matthew Joy and Jesse Crowe, have received the 2020 National Missing Children’s Day Attorney General’s Special Commendation.

May 20th, 2020 by Josh Kaul

Mark Kessenich Appointed CEO of the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee

May 18th, 2020 by Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee

Two Marquette faculty receive prestigious Fulbright Scholar awards

The recipients are Dr. Lisa Edwards and Dr. Sarah Gendron.

May 18th, 2020 by Marquette University

Allison Quartuccio, Denali Realty Group, Achieves National Recognition for Client Satisfaction

May 17th, 2020 by Denali Realty Group

Jason Sellnow, CMA, partner at Oak Hill Business Partners, achieves Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) certification

May 15th, 2020 by Oak Hill Business Partners

Marquette doctoral student receives National Science Foundation fellowship

Kassidy O’Malley has been awarded the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship.

May 14th, 2020 by Marquette University

Marquette University professor receives $747,000 grant for spinal cord injury research

Dr. Kristi Streeter received a $747,000 R00 grant from the National Institutes of Health for her study on neuromus ular plasticity following spinal cord injury.

May 7th, 2020 by Marquette University

MCT Announces the Selection of Amy Esposito as New Managing Director

May 5th, 2020 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Award-Winning Soprano & Milwaukee Native joins Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Germany

Emily Pogorelc, to join the 2020-21 ensemble of the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Germany.

May 1st, 2020 by Press Release

