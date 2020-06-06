City Officials Grill Police on Tactics
Still more questions on 6th and McKinley, as council, mayor disagree with police tactics.
A three-hour meeting Friday afternoon between the Common Council, Mayor Tom Barrett, Fire & Police Commission and Milwaukee Police Department revealed substantial frustrations with overseeing the police department and its response to protests.
The meeting covered a broad swath of topics including the looting on Friday night, the three-day curfew, police response at 6th and McKinley on Tuesday and police tactics and strategy regarding marches.
Mayor Barrett used his 10-minute opening remarks to explain that he thinks the curfew was initially the right decision, and that it was also the right decision to stop it. “The execution of it is another question,” he said. “My view was this was going to be used as an educational tool.”
In light of the ongoing pandemic, Barrett raised concerns about individuals being held in custody in close proximity for long periods of time and how they were treated. Those are issues Milwaukee County Supervisor Ryan Clancy, one of 165 people to be arrested for a curfew violation, raised in an interview with Urban Milwaukee earlier this week and other individuals raised in the hundreds of letters submitted in advance of the meeting. Committee chair Marina Dimitrijevic encouraged the public and police department to read through the letters to understand what the perception is.
Assistant Chief Michael Brunson, filling in for Chief Alfonso Morales who was at a community walk and then a press conference, said the use of rubber bullets and tear gas is a change from police practices in the 1960s that resulted in deaths in many encounters. The city now uses a Major Incident Response Team, which is the convoy frequently shown in video accounts. “Law enforcement options at those times [the 1960s] were a handgun and a billy club,” said Brunson. “The MIRT unit was created to use the minimal amount of force to get the situation under control.” He said the team is federally trained. “We are doing our best to defend the city.”
But Barrett isn’t the only one concerned with how things are playing out. Numerous Common Council members expressed frustration and asked questions about how things are escalated when the team is involved with the protest marches, most notably at 6th and McKinley.
Brunson said he respects the right to peacefully protest, but MPD is dealing with another element. “We have had five police vehicles struck by gun fire,” he said. “A total of 43 businesses were looted on that first night alone.” Urban Milwaukee, however, has not received an update on vandalism and looting statistics since Monday. A department representative promised a spreadsheet.
The Assistant Chief said he believes it was a criminal act by the Minneapolis officer that killed George Floyd.
“There needs to be a recognition from the police department of what’s motivating people in these protests,” said Alderman Ashanti Hamilton. “There is the spark of George Floyd that sparked this across the country, but I think the motivation that keeps people coming out day after day has been the relationship that they have had with their own police department in this city.”
Hamilton said he’s been out in the protests, undercover in a mask and hat, and has seen the police worsen the situation. “I’ve seen disbursements of crowds that actually exacerbated the situation when it would have been easy to remove the provocateurs,” he said.
Brunson said at least 98 percent of protesters are peaceful, but others have thrown items at police officers.
“I have seen that, but I also have seen police action escalate things,” said Hamilton. “So I want that acknowledged and I want that addressed.”
Ald. Scott Spiker asked questions surrounding how the police get to use force, particularly regarding the incident at 6th and McKinley. “I assume throwing [plastic] water bottles when you’re in riot gear wouldn’t cause a bodily threat.”
“There is a ton of oversight in our use of force in civil disturbance type situations,” said Brunson. He later said that from a command center he authorized the use of force in the 6th and McKinley incident. The Assistant Chief noted that a “long-range audio device” (a loudspeaker) is used to announce an unlawful assembly multiple times before force is used. “We make that very clear before any engagement.”
“At 6th and McKinley, that was quite a warm day,” said Spiker. “I don’t think that’s quite the concern on that day.”
“The bottom line is citizens should not throw objects at the police. Period,” said Brunson. “Obviously,” responded Spiker. But he continued to ask if there is a middle ground that could remove the provocateurs without using force on the other marchers.
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis asked what has been done regarding the officer that put a knee to the neck of Cameron Murdoch, a cyclist at the front of the protest who was arrested during the incident. “The officer has not been pulled,” said Brunson. “From what we’ve seen so far, and in looking at this individual officer, it does not fit our criteria for pulling him and assigning him to administrative duties.” Brunson said the criteria includes either a serious crime or a threat to the community.
“To me, we would be erring on the side of caution and saying ‘this is the exact type of behavior we are having issues with and we don’t condone,'” said Lewis of the officer hitting Murdoch and kneeing him when he was on the ground. “So why not at the very least pull that officer from duty? And to hear that it’s not warranted is troublesome to me.” She said the city should review the standard operating procedure that allows that.
Ald. Nik Kovac asked what the police department thought about its response at 6th and McKinley. “The position of the Milwaukee Police Department is that we review every use of force for violations of our policy,” said Brunson.
“From the video we have shown so far, and we have shown some of that footage, members of the crowd were throwing objects at officers,” said Brunson.
“I think the time frame just doesn’t match that justification,” said Kovac. MPD reported that a “Molotov cocktail” was thrown after 8:00 p.m., but video shows the police already engaging with force over a half hour earlier.
Does that Molotov cocktail actually exist? “The [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] is investigating that right now,” said Brunson. An MPD representative said the ATF is examining a single bottle.
“I think that is a specious justification,” said Kovac.
Brunson said MPD officers primarily used smoke, not tear gas, but did confirm rubber bullets were used. He said assisting departments could have used tear gas.
“The response was inappropriate and extremely disproportionate,” said Kovac, who has been spotted at multiple marches. He said he wanted to hear a mea culpa from the department on the incident. “That’s not what I’m hearing and I’m profoundly disappointed.”
The alderman asked the department to scale back use of a Wisconsin National Guard helicopter to monitor the protest marches; at least one MPD member flies with the guard on the Black Hawk helicopter. He said understands department is addressing issues in other areas, away from protests.
“I think it is well out of proportion, I think it sends a completely wrong message about a cause you say you support,” he said.
In response to a question from Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Brunson said the department’s response has not been flawless. “Have we made perfect decisions at every time? Absolutely not,” he said. The Assistant Chief said review would lead to future improvement. He said the department has “respected the rights of citizens to protest in this community.”
“I keep hearing that ‘you all used tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters’, and that is just specious first of all and not accurate,” said Brunson. “I want someone to bring up incidences other than 6th and McKinley.”
Kovac had earlier brought up the incident near N. Port Washington Rd. and W. Capitol Dr. at approximately 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning that Urban Milwaukee was blocked from observing by the police, but Brunson said that incident is under investigation. Four protesters in separate interviews told Urban Milwaukee they were concerned and had gas deployed on them. Spike strips were also used. “We did arrest some individuals that were driving recklessly,” said Brunson.
What Can Be Done?
Milwaukee’s police and fire departments are overseen not by the city’s elected officials, but by an independent Fire & Police Commission made up of part-time commissioners. The members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Common Council. Mayoral appointee Griselda Aldrete administers the full-time staff, of which approximately half of the 28 positions are vacant.
The commission approves standard operating procedures for the departments, hires and fires chiefs, investigates complaints and administers discipline.
Aldrete told the board that the commissioners could open an investigation and conduct a trial on the matter.
How does such a thing get started? Aldrete said individuals could call 414-935-7942 or email MPDIAD@milwaukee.gov. “I assume you’re going to get a lot of those right away,” said Kovac.
The Executive Director has already moved to extend the comment period on the six-month performance review on Chief Morales. It was previously scheduled to end on Friday, June 5th, but is now open until June 12th.
Only seven of the nine slots allowed under state law are currently filled. The term of one still-active member, Ann Wilson, expired in 2017.
Council President Cavalier Johnson, in brief remarks interrupted by technical difficulties during the virtual meeting, said the city needs to move forward addressing the “8 Can’t Wait” initiatives being discussed across the country. The proposal includes banning chokeholds, requiring de-escalation, exhausting all alternatives before shooting, warning before shooting, no shooting at moving vehicles, requiring officers to intervene on forced used by other officers, use of force policy restrictions and comprehensive reporting.
What’s The Plan for King Drive?
“Why has MPD chosen not to engage on King Drive?” asked Ald. Milele A. Coggs. “The couple times you all have is after a fire has been burning, when people are on roofs, and then you come in with tear gas and bullets.”
Brunson said the department has had to use substantial manpower to protect the district five station at 300 W. Locust St., near the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and W. Locust St. He said the station was under attack on Friday. It is now guarded by a number of members of the Wisconsin National Guard alongside the police department.
“Let’s not talk about Friday, let’s talk about every other night,” she said.
“We’re not ignoring King Drive,” he said. “It feels like that,” Coggs responded.
Coggs asked for King Drive to be closed to street traffic in the evenings to de-escalate the situation.
Brunson said the city has protected the nearby stand-alone Burger King, especially when people were on the roof on Tuesday. “I don’t know if you or anyone else was aware of that,” he said.
But Coggs is concerned about the many first-floor businesses lining the street. She asked for King Drive to be closed to motor vehicle traffic in the evenings to de-escalate the situation, a request that multiple sources indicate she has made privately in the week prior. “It’s just to stop cars from coming through at night, I just want that on the record publicly,” she said.
Just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday, MPD announced the closure of King Drive to vehicle traffic from W. Center St. to W. North Ave. starting at 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. W. Center St. at King Drive is closed indefinitely.
Reggie Moore, director of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, told Urban Milwaukee in an interview Thursday evening that he also believes the Harambee neighborhood is being under policed.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said Kovac supported use of helicopters in other areas of the city to address looting. He said he understands there are looting issues in other areas of the city, away from the marches.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the George Floyd Protests
- Darius Smith Asks Armed Boogaloo Group to Leave Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- West Allis Mayor Dan Devine Praises Student #BLM March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- Lex Allen Rides With the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- March Nears Whitefish Bay - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- City Officials Grill Police on Tactics - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 6th, 2020
- Organizer Darius Smith Leads Large March Into Shorewood - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- Accessible March for #BLM, Sunday June 7 - Press Release - Jun 6th, 2020
- Peaceful Protest Spans from Farwell to Humboldt On North Ave - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- 31 Cities in Wisconsin Saw Protests - Will Cushman - Jun 6th, 2020
- Mayor Questions Police Use of Force In Protests - Corri Hess - Jun 6th, 2020
- Big Turnout for Wausau George Floyd March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- Film About Milwaukee Police Killing Dontre Hamilton is Free this Week - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 6th, 2020
- 8th Night of Marches Leads To South Side - Graham Kilmer - Jun 6th, 2020
- March Heads West on Wisconsin - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- March Passes the Milwaukee Public Market - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- March Continues on S 1st Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 6th, 2020
- Black Lives Matter - Milwaukee Board of School Directors - Jun 5th, 2020
- Khalil Coleman Diffuses a Protester-Police Confrontation - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- March Travels Down Historic Mitchell St. - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- Chopper Following, Car Caravan Growing - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- Sen. Taylor Blasts Mayor Barrett’s Police Commission Plan - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- This Weekend’s George Floyd Protests - Graham Kilmer - Jun 5th, 2020
- Say Her Name, Breonna Taylor - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- MCTS Carrying National Guard Members - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- Protesters Sing Happy Birthday to Breona Taylor - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- March Lead by Frank Nitty Heads East on Wisconsin - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- Rep. Brostoff is Marching Again - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- Police, Mayor, Hospital Workers March to Sherman Park - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 5th, 2020
- Protester Carries a Leaf Blower? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- Ald. Stamper to introduce “I can’t breathe” resolution - Ald. Russell Stamper, II - Jun 5th, 2020
- Assembly Candidate Jacob Malinowski Attends Greendale Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- Artists Paint George Floyd Memorial on Riverwest-Harambee Border - Graham Kilmer - Jun 5th, 2020
- Mayor Barrett Announces Creation of Commission on Police Accountability and Reform - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 5th, 2020
- State, City Elected Officials Call for Police Reform - Isiah Holmes - Jun 5th, 2020
- Evers Calls For Action to Dismantle ‘Systemic Racism’ - Erik Gunn - Jun 5th, 2020
- Mayor Barrett and Congresswoman Moore Join Small March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- Nitty Leads Peaceful March While Protecting Against Assassination - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 5th, 2020
- Organizers End Cathedral Square Protest - Dave Reid - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Returns to Cathedral Square - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Frank Nitty Led Protest Heads to Mayfair Mall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Outside of Wauwatosa City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest to Return to Cathedral Square - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Support & PB&Js for the Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- County Executive Crowley Explains MCTS Shutdown - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Downtown Protest Moves Through Marquette - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Meet Amerah - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Chopper Monitors Downtown Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Father of Sylville Smith peaks at the march - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Car Caravans Have Been a Big Part of the Protests - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Enters Wauwatosa - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Rep. Jonathan Brostoff Joins the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Second March Reaches North and Humboldt - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Armed Man Joins Protest, To Protect Frank Nitty - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- March West on North Ave - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- March Heads West on Center Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Frank Nitty Address the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- March to Head to Wauwatosa - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Senator Darling is Part of the Problem - State Senate Democratic Committee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protests must remain peaceful in the interest of public safety - Ald. Michael Murphy - Jun 4th, 2020
- A Small Crowd Gathers for a March Starting From 27th and Center - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- A citizen and two MPD officers struck by vehicle during civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - Jun 4th, 2020
- MCTS To Suspend Service Early Tonight - Milwaukee County Transit System - Jun 4th, 2020
- George Floyd Mural Going up at Holton and North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Lt. Gov. Barnes Delivers Democratic Radio Address on the Killing of George Floyd - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes - Jun 4th, 2020
- Rep. Zamarripa Statement on Protests - State Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa - Jun 4th, 2020
- Marches Multiply, Council Will Investigate Curfew, Police Response - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 4th, 2020
- MPD responds to the arrest of protestor - Milwaukee Police Department - Jun 4th, 2020
- Car Caravan Returns to District 5 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- With Organizers Gone, Protest Becomes Party at Gordon Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Still Some Activity at District 5 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Appears Over for the Night - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Leaders Call Off March. But Protesters Remain - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Arrive at District 5 Police Station - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Heads Up MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Armed Alt-Right Group Spotted in Crowds - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Black Lives Matter Chant Rings Out on Holton Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Leaving the Lakefront, Won’t Loop Tonight - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Offroad Along the Lakefront - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Military Helicopter Patrols Milwaukee? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Update: Second Amendment Crowd Shows - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Heads North on Lincoln Memorial Drive - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Heads to Veterans Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- What Happened At 6th and McKinley? - Graham Kilmer - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the City of Milwaukee emergency curfew: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Returning to 6th & McKinley - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Let the Fire and Police Commission know how you feel about MPD Chief Alfonso Morales - Milwaukee Common Council - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Cars Lead Up the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Ald. Nik Kovac Joins the March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- The Hop Suspends Service for the Day - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: We Don’t Need the National Guard - Leaders Igniting Transformation - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Pauses in Walker’s Point - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Dog’s Death Blamed on Protesters - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Humboldt Park March is on the Move - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Today’s Protests Get Underway - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee Turners Call for Lasting Measures to Uproot Systemic Racism in Law Enforcement and Oppose Military Responses to the Current Crisis - Milwaukee Turners - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Could Floyd’s Killing Lead to State Reform? - Melanie Conklin - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Five Protest Marches Planned Wednesday - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Evers Joins Phone Call With Trump - Melanie Conklin - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Rep. Brostoff Statement on George Floyd and Justice - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Police Chiefs Decry Killing of George Floyd - Elizabeth Dohms-Harter - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Leader Frank Nitty Released - Bruce Murphy and Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- MPD Responds to Calls to Share Evidence of Molotov Cocktail - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Continues North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Peaceful March Leader Frank Nitty Arrested - Jeramey Jannene and Bruce Murphy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Making Full Loop - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Arrive at Kilbourn and Astor - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- MPD Says Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Officers - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Organizer Calls For End of Tonight’s March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protest Reaches Ogden and Farwell - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Rep. Jonathan Brostoff Joins the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads Toward Brady - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Heading East on Pleasant - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Standoff on 6th Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- More Tear Gas - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Head to McKinley Ave. Bridge - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Frank Nitty in Custody - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Council President Chevy Johnson Joined the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Flee Tear Gas - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters I-794 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Heading South on Milwaukee Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Returning to City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads South on Vel R. Phillips Ave. - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- How to Protest During a Pandemic - Graham Kilmer - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads East - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March is on the Move, WebsterX Cycles Thru - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- MPD Officers Kneel With Marchers - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Frank Nitty Addresses the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the City of Milwaukee emergency curfew: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at MPD Headquarters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Onlooker Simulates Shooting Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Supervisor Clancy Calls for Policy Adoption to Protect Protestors During the Coronavirus Pandemic - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters the Third Ward - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at National Avenue - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives on Mitchell Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Rafael Mercado Speaks to the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Are Police Overreacting to Protests? - Bruce Murphy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pause to Kneel - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- City Attorney Tearman Spencer Statement on Peaceful Protests - Tearman Spencer - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Today’s March Gets Underway In Bay View - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Gov. Evers: We Must Confront Society’s Comfort with Racism - Gov. Tony Evers - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Op Ed: Barrett, Democrats Must Address Racism - Joey Grihalva - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Community Leaders List Changes Protestors Want - Corri Hess - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Supervisor Wasserman Statement on the Death of George Floyd - Sup. Sheldon Wasserman - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Many Milwaukee Leaders Support Protests - Isiah Holmes - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Safe & Sound Issues Statement Regarding George Floyd’s Death - Safe & Sound - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Peaceful March Ends at 3 a.m. Near Capitol Dr. - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pass Bayshore, Head Back South - Dave Reid - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Trouble at Burns Commons - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters Whitefish Bay - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Goes Deep Into Shorewood - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fireworks - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fourth Night of Protest Begins Peacefully - Graham Kilmer - Jun 1st, 2020
- MPD Blocks Protesters From Heading West to MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Continue Recruiting People to “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Avenir Vandalized, Tagger Banished - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Moves Slowly up Milwaukee Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Police Arrive on Water Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Are Cars Central to Protest in Milwaukee? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop at Red Arrow Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Clancy Statement on His Arrest - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop to Cheer - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Comes Down Holton - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- City Imposes Third 9 p.m. Curfew Monday - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops assisting civil authorities in multiple Wisconsin communities - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - Jun 1st, 2020
- Statement from Senator Erpenbach on Nationwide Protests: Black Lives Matter - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Jun 1st, 2020
- King Drive Cleanup Draws Hundreds - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Condemns Excessive Force By Police Against Protesters - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Jun 1st, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding Officer Michael Mattioli: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 1st, 2020
- In Milwaukee we need reforms and better communication, accountability - Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Sequanna Taylor Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder, Protests - Sup. Sequanna Taylor - Jun 1st, 2020
- County Executive Crowley Cleanup Effort - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Waukesha Police Officers Kneel With Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Cleanup Underway at MLK and North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest in Waukesha - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Sup. Ryan Clancy Arrested During Protest - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Pastors Lead Peaceful Protest, But Second March Draws Police in Riot Gear - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Madison - Gov. Tony Evers - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukee Again Under 9 p.m. Curfew - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukeeans Show Up To Clean Up Streets - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Statement by the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee Bucks - May 31st, 2020
- Peaceful Protesters March Over 12 Miles Across Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Sheriff Lucas Issues Statement Regarding National Guard Authorization - Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized in support of Milwaukee - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - May 30th, 2020
- Proclamation by the Mayor - Mayor Tom Barrett - May 30th, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Statement on Governor Evers’ Decision to Deploy National Guard to Milwaukee - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Has 9 p.m. Curfew, Evers Calls In National Guard - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder - Sup. Marcelia Nicholson - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Urges Community Members to Remain Peaceful While Exercising Their Rights - County Executive David Crowley - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Milwaukee - Gov. Tony Evers - May 30th, 2020
- Chief Alfonso Morales addresses civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD officer sustained non-life threatening gunshot injury during civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD will enforce Mayor’s proclamation - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- April 4, 2016 - Milele A. Coggs received $97 from Reggie Moore
- January 25, 2016 - Chantia Lewis received $100 from Reggie Moore
- May 7, 2015 - Nik Kovac received $10 from Cavalier Johnson