Big Turnout for Wausau George Floyd March

The recently elected Mayor of Wausau Katie Rosenberg tweets: “It starts at 11am and there’s already big turnout in Wausau for the #GeorgeFloyd march.” Rosenberg earned twitter fame when she learned she had won the election and tweeted out: “HOLY BALLS.” It starts at 11am and there’s already big turnout in Wausau for the #GeorgeFloyd […]

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The recently elected Mayor of Wausau Katie Rosenberg tweets: “It starts at 11am and there’s already big turnout in Wausau for the #GeorgeFloyd march.”

Rosenberg earned twitter fame when she learned she had won the election and tweeted out: “HOLY BALLS.”