Are Police Overreacting to Protests?
So says ACLU, others. Others want a tougher response. What’s the proper balance?
On Sunday night I watched the protestors reacting to the killing of George Floyd go west on Locust Ave. It was almost all cars, many blocks long, all beeping horns (at about 11 p.m.). It seemed like an ingenious way to protest during a pandemic, avoiding a massing of pedestrians potentially transmitting COVID-19 and also making it difficult for police to arrest anyone without causing a major incident and potential auto accidents.
Yes, the protestors were violating the city’s 9 p.m. curfew, but considering where this country is at, plunged into anguish and anger by the killing of yet another black man by police, it seemed like a very peaceful and constructive response. At worst, some east siders who went to bed early were awakened by the beeping.
On Monday night I heard a noise around the same time, about 11 p.m., and went out to see a mass of police and sheriff cars and wagons, some 15 in all, gathered on Cambridge Ave. for reasons unclear (I saw and heard no protestors), until they finally took off, turning onto Locust and driving west. It was frankly chilling to see such a show of force.
But it was nothing compared to the massing of city, county, suburban and state police and riot squads at Oakland and Edgewood on Sunday night, as captured by the cameras of Channel 12 news. It looked like a massing of the military. Had the Russians landed on Lake Michigan’s beaches?
“No arrest at that scene was for a violent act,” Clancy continued, “nor even for the sort of property crime that some media outlets are focusing on more than the loss of life at the core of this protest. No crimes were stopped. Nobody was protected. Every arrest at that scene was primarily for a curfew violation. And those arrests were brutal. The Milwaukee Police Department did not issue orders and then arrest people for failing to comply, but simply grabbed and tackled people, throwing them to the ground. I was among them.”
“Clancy pleaded with officers to be released before being put in a wagon at approximately 10:50 p.m.,” as Urban Milwaukee reported. “Clancy was not told what he was being charged with and officers in riot gear debated the matter after putting him in a wagon.”
Clancy tells Urban Milwaukee the police forced people from the Shorewood side of the street to the Milwaukee side, which thereby made them city curfew violators and then began arresting them. One young man, he notes, was thrown by police into the front grill of a police truck and got up dazed by the blow.
The ACLU of Wisconsin condemned the police for overreacting to the protests, for “violent and militant tactics against demonstrators, most of whom were peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest,” the group’s Executive Director Chris Ott declared. “Protesters… should not be met with rubber bullets, tear gas and other militarized weapons by the same government entity that they are protesting against.”
Meanwhile there are some calling for more policing. “The emails I’m getting are saying ‘where are the police to stop this destruction?’ Especially from downtown people in my district,” says Ald. Bob Bauman.
But who exactly is causing the looting and arson? Urban Milwaukee’s Jeramey Jannene, who has probably done as much reporting of the protests as anyone, has observed three straight nights of peaceful protests. The violence has arisen after the protests.
A police officer was shot after the organized protest ended in the early hours of Saturday and looting began of businesses in the Martin Luther King Dr. area. Alderman and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson notes that footage of the person setting fire to the Walgreen’s on MLK and North Ave. showed a white man — in what is a largely black neighborhood. People in the neighborhood saw crimes being committed “by people from out-of-state license plates,” he says.
Nobody knows for sure who is committing the crimes and how many perpetrators are connected to the marches. But it seems safe to say the brutal treatment of pedestrians witnessed by Clancy is an overreaction.
There’s also the question of the message being sent by the police. In Waukesha police went to their knees to show solidarity with protestors, something seen in other cities. Johnson says he would like to see that from Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales and County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. “The could cause some heeling in the community,” he says.
Johnson adds that he’d like to see the police reach out more to the community, to be willing “to discuss their strategies and engage with community in times of unrest” and allow the community a chance “to interact with the police.”
Instead Morales has mostly been about a get-tough message. “We are going to be more aggressive in addressing that negative behavior that’s out there,” he warned last night. “We are going to be taking action.” As to what that means, “We will explain it after it happens.” he said.
To a community that is hurting, that’s a pretty tone deaf message.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the George Floyd Protests
- Rafael Mercado Speaks to the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Are Police Overreacting to Protests? - Bruce Murphy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pause to Kneel - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Today’s March Gets Underway In Bay View - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Gov. Evers: We Must Confront Society’s Comfort with Racism - Gov. Tony Evers - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Op Ed: Barrett, Democrats Must Address Racism - Joey Grihalva - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Community Leaders List Changes Protestors Want - Corri Hess - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Many Milwaukee Leaders Support Protests - Isiah Holmes - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Peaceful March Ends at 3 a.m. Near Capitol Dr. - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pass Bayshore, Head Back South - Dave Reid - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Trouble at Burns Commons - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters Whitefish Bay - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Goes Deep Into Shorewood - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fireworks - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fourth Night of Protest Begins Peacefully - Graham Kilmer - Jun 1st, 2020
- MPD Blocks Protesters From Heading West to MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Continue Recruiting People to “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Avenir Vandalized, Tagger Banished - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Moves Slowly up Milwaukee Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Police Arrive on Water Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Are Cars Central to Protest in Milwaukee? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop at Red Arrow Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Clancy Statement on His Arrest - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop to Cheer - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Comes Down Holton - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- City Imposes Third 9 p.m. Curfew Monday - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops assisting civil authorities in multiple Wisconsin communities - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - Jun 1st, 2020
- Statement from Senator Erpenbach on Nationwide Protests: Black Lives Matter - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Jun 1st, 2020
- King Drive Cleanup Draws Hundreds - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Condemns Excessive Force By Police Against Protesters - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Jun 1st, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding Officer Michael Mattioli: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 1st, 2020
- In Milwaukee we need reforms and better communication, accountability - Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Sequanna Taylor Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder, Protests - Sup. Sequanna Taylor - Jun 1st, 2020
- County Executive Crowley Cleanup Effort - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Waukesha Police Officers Kneel With Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Cleanup Underway at MLK and North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest in Waukesha - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Sup. Ryan Clancy Arrested During Protest - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Pastors Lead Peaceful Protest, But Second March Draws Police in Riot Gear - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Madison - Gov. Tony Evers - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukee Again Under 9 p.m. Curfew - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukeeans Show Up To Clean Up Streets - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Statement by the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee Bucks - May 31st, 2020
- Peaceful Protesters March Over 12 Miles Across Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Sheriff Lucas Issues Statement Regarding National Guard Authorization - Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized in support of Milwaukee - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - May 30th, 2020
- Proclamation by the Mayor - Mayor Tom Barrett - May 30th, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Statement on Governor Evers’ Decision to Deploy National Guard to Milwaukee - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Has 9 p.m. Curfew, Evers Calls In National Guard - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder - Sup. Marcelia Nicholson - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Urges Community Members to Remain Peaceful While Exercising Their Rights - County Executive David Crowley - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Milwaukee - Gov. Tony Evers - May 30th, 2020
- Chief Alfonso Morales addresses civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD officer sustained non-life threatening gunshot injury during civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD will enforce Mayor’s proclamation - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- February 20, 2016 - Cavalier Johnson received $250 from Robert Bauman
Murphy's Law
-
More Than 150 Catholic Churches OpenedJun 1st, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
-
Wealthy Hospitals Grab Pandemic PayoutsMay 27th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
-
Robin Vos To Face Opponent After AllMay 25th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy