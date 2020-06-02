Urban Milwaukee

Frank Nitty in Custody

Shortly after marchers return from the Interstate, Rafael Mercado tells Urban Milwaukee that Frank Nitty has been placed in custody Rafael Mercado tells me Frank Nitty is currently in custody. Has not been let out pic.twitter.com/KpE1ikdtGp — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) June 2, 2020   surreal watching frank nitty’s livestream of his protest AND the chopper […]

By - Jun 2nd, 2020 06:41 pm
Categories: Uncategorized

