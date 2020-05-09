Urban Milwaukee
Support Your Local Business

Onesto

Onesto is doing curbside pickup and delivery for their highly regarded Italian cuisine.

By - May 9th, 2020 08:32 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Onesto. Photo courtesy of Hospitality Democracy.

Onesto. Photo courtesy of Hospitality Democracy.

Why should I eat at Onesto?

Italian for “honest,” Onesto puts a modern twist on Italian cuisine that’s fresh and flavorful. Located in the heart of the Historic Third Ward, we pair handmade pasta with an outstanding wine and craft cocktail list and a unique menu that has been frequently named among the best Italian in Milwaukee. Buon appetito!

Tell us about any specials you’re offering

-Lobster Ravioli – $18.00 – Cracked pepper ricotta, mascarpone cream, marinara, fresh herbs

-Onesto Family Meal – $40 – Serves 4, includes fresh bread & butter Choose Caesar, House or Beet Salad Choose 2 Pastas: Bolognese, Pasta & Meatballs, Lobster Ravioli or Fusilli

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Fusilli: Asparagus, cremini mushrooms, truffle cream

What is your business’ address?

221 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

What hours are you currently open?

Wednesday through Monday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In what format are you open?

– Delivery

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

Order directly on our website here

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merch purchases that will help support your staff?

Support us on our GoFundMe page here

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

To see other businesses offering carryout or delivery click here.

If your city of Milwaukee business is offering carryout, takeout or delivery during the pandemic and want to be featured, please fill out this form.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Support Your Local Business, Support Your Local Business

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us