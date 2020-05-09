Onesto
Onesto is doing curbside pickup and delivery for their highly regarded Italian cuisine.
Why should I eat at Onesto?
Italian for “honest,” Onesto puts a modern twist on Italian cuisine that’s fresh and flavorful. Located in the heart of the Historic Third Ward, we pair handmade pasta with an outstanding wine and craft cocktail list and a unique menu that has been frequently named among the best Italian in Milwaukee. Buon appetito!
Tell us about any specials you’re offering
-Lobster Ravioli – $18.00 – Cracked pepper ricotta, mascarpone cream, marinara, fresh herbs
-Onesto Family Meal – $40 – Serves 4, includes fresh bread & butter Choose Caesar, House or Beet Salad Choose 2 Pastas: Bolognese, Pasta & Meatballs, Lobster Ravioli or Fusilli
What’s the best thing on your menu?
Fusilli: Asparagus, cremini mushrooms, truffle cream
What is your business’ address?
221 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202
What hours are you currently open?
Wednesday through Monday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
In what format are you open?
– Delivery
– Curbside Pickup
How can someone order from you?
Order directly on our website here
Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merch purchases that will help support your staff?
Support us on our GoFundMe page here
What forms of payment do you offer?
– Card
To see other businesses offering carryout or delivery click here.
If your city of Milwaukee business is offering carryout, takeout or delivery during the pandemic and want to be featured, please fill out this form.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Support Your Local Business
-
Hubbard Park LodgeMay 8th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
Blue Bat Kitchen & TequilariaMay 7th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
Smoke ShackMay 6th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee