Onesto is doing curbside pickup and delivery for their highly regarded Italian cuisine.

Why should I eat at Onesto?

Italian for “honest,” Onesto puts a modern twist on Italian cuisine that’s fresh and flavorful. Located in the heart of the Historic Third Ward, we pair handmade pasta with an outstanding wine and craft cocktail list and a unique menu that has been frequently named among the best Italian in Milwaukee. Buon appetito!

Tell us about any specials you’re offering

-Lobster Ravioli – $18.00 – Cracked pepper ricotta, mascarpone cream, marinara, fresh herbs

-Onesto Family Meal – $40 – Serves 4, includes fresh bread & butter Choose Caesar, House or Beet Salad Choose 2 Pastas: Bolognese, Pasta & Meatballs, Lobster Ravioli or Fusilli

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Fusilli: Asparagus, cremini mushrooms, truffle cream

What is your business’ address?

221 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

What hours are you currently open?

Wednesday through Monday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In what format are you open?

– Delivery

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

Order directly on our website here

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merch purchases that will help support your staff?

Support us on our GoFundMe page here

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

