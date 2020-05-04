Burgers, beer, booze, bombs of peanuts -- and the Big Boy Tribute, a classic American burger.

Why should I eat at AJ Bombers?

With burgers, beer, booze, and bombs of peanuts, AJ Bombers is the most fun place to enjoy some grub. We’ve won multiple “Best Burger” awards… so you know it’s going to be good! Easy online ordering is available for no-contact curbside pickup or delivery.

Tell us about any specials you are offering.

FAMILY BURGER BAR ($30) 8 1/4 lb burgers with american cheese, potato rolls, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles for toppings. Plus, tots and fried onion strings on the side. Everything you need to create a mouth-watering burger at-home!

What’s the best thing on your menu?

The Big Boy Tribute! A tribute to Marc’s classic American burger. Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, tribute sauce, double decker sesame seed bun.

What safety protocols is your business taking to keep staff and customers safe?

We have implemented additional sanitation processes that exceed Milwaukee Health Department required frequency for our food prep utensils, surfaces and dishes. We have the utmost confidence in our workplace sanitation, but are taking these additional prudent steps at this time. We have mapped out our front of house and back of house staffing strategy to continue to practice social distancing. All team members will wear gloves and facial coverings at all times. We are reinforcing and increasing the frequency of hand washing for all of our front-of-house and back-of-house team members to help keep our patrons and employees safe. We are ensuring that our employees stay informed of the situation, and we continue to provide them support they need to stay healthy.

What hours are you currently open?

Tuesday – Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What is your business’ address?

1247 N. Water St.

In what format are you open?

– Delivery

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

Go directly to our website here

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merchandise purchases that will help support your staff?

We have a GoFundMe to donate to here

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

You can send a tip to staff members at

