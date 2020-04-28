Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

What is your business’ address?

1872 N. Commerce St.

What hours are you currently open?

Monday – Saturday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep staff and customers safe?

Only curbside pickup every day but Friday, then takeout (no customers in the building). Daily sanitizing routine, all staff required to wear masks when on floor/in production/in kitchen, social distancing practices, producing our own sanitizer that is placed around the building, and 4oz bottles given to staff.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering…

Half off cheese curds on Mondays, half off growlers on Thursdays, fish fry on Fridays.

Why should I eat at Lakefront Brewery?

Best fish fry and cheese curds in town! Plus some of the best craft beer in town. Match made in heaven.

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Fish Fry. Then cheese curds.

In what format are you open?

– Carryout

– Curbside Pickup

– Delivery is on the way, but not off the ground yet.

How can someone order from you?

You can order online here.

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

Draft sales have ceased on and off premise. Still doing to-go beer and daily food (with the exception of Sunday). Menu has been slightly adjusted to accommodate.

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merch purchases that will help support your staff?

We did at first, but then we got the CARES Act Business loan, and have been able to pay our staff that way. We were donating a percentage of gift card sales back to the staff.

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

