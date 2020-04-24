Is selling cans curbside and offering a discount for all healthcare workers.

What is Your business address?

811 E. Vienna Ave., Milwaukee WI 53212

What hours are you currently open?

Pickup hours are Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep your customers safe?

– Staff are wearing gloves for any interactions with customers.

– Staff are cleaning the Point-of-Sale device and the handle of the beer fridge after every customer use.

– Staff are cleaning down the area near the Point-of-Sale device after each customer. And at the end of every shift, cleaning down the bar, door handles/knobs (including the front door), the beer fridge, and anything else people touch.

– Customers are restricted to using credit cards (no cash) for each transaction.

– Customers are now required to swipe their own card in the Point-of-Sale device (no longer handing to staff)

Tell us about any specials you’re offering…

Healthcare workers get a discount of 25% with the use of the code THANKYOU

Why should I order from Gathering Place Brewing Company?

We craft quality beer that’s vibrant and unique and reflects the vibrant and unique community of Riverwest, which we call home.

What’s the best thing on your menu?

We think everything’s great but if we had to choose, our Treffpunkt beer is number one. Cans of Treffpunkt are available for purchase in 4-packs and cases.



In what format are you open?

– Carryout

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

– Order online here

– Walk-in to buy beer-to-go

– Call 414-635-0569

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

Due to the shutdown, we can no longer welcome people to the taproom, a large source of our revenue. Furthermore, we are now unable to supply our bar and restaurant partners. As a result, we’ve shifted our production away from kegs and towards canning beer for to-go sales. At the moment, things are tight, but we’re thankful so many people have supported us with their to-go purchases; etc

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merchandise purchases that will help support your staff?

We have a way for people to add gratuity to their online orders. All merchandise purchases help our staff indirectly by helping keep operations afloat.

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

