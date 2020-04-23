Urban Harvest Brewing is selling crowlers and still doing new releases from their Walker's Point location.

What is your business’ address?

1024 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, WI 53204

What hours are you currently open?

Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep your staff and customers safe?

We’ve reviewed and updated all procedures for cleaning and maintaining sanitary conditions. We’ve set up a curbside pick up system with orders paid for by phone. Once payment is received orders are placed on a table for customers. Tables are cleaned and disinfected between each order. Products are wiped down before each delivery.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering…

We’ve recently added Crowlers, which are 32 oz cans, to our growlers to go. We’ve been offering either discounts or new beer releases each weekend so far, and sometimes both.

Why should I order from Urban Harvest Brewery?

Being a small brewery, we are able to keep a closer eye on all of our beers and can guarantee a quality product. We pride ourselves in topping off all of our fills leading to fresher tasting beer with a longer shelf life in your fridge. Also, sanitation and cleanliness was something we held to a high standard previously. We reviewed operations and if there were areas we felt could be improved upon, we made changes in procedures.

In what format are you open?

– Curbside

How can someone order from you?

Go online to order here

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

Obviously we’ve lost our Taproom business. Beyond that we’ve lost the ability to use our performance space. When we shut down we were one week into a three week run of a play. We had other performances scheduled in April and May that had to be cancelled. We also had events planned, our Anniversary, 414 Day, and a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Humane Society that we had to postpone.

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merch purchases that will help support your staff?

Donate to Urban Harvest’s fund here

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

