A pair of brothers are taking another stab at bringing a burger shop to Brady Street.

The new restaurant is called Betty’s Burgers and Custard. It’s coming to the building that was formerly a Cousin’s Subs at 1233 E. Brady St., but most Milwaukeeans would remember this as the original location of Bella’s Fat Cat.

Brothers Anthony and James Roufus are behind the burger shop. This is their second attempt to bring one to Brady Street. In fall 2019 they were working on a project at the corner of Brady Street and Van Buren Street called Hot Box Burgers. That plan ultimately fell through. Now a restaurant called The Truck Stop is moving into that location. The brothers could not be reached to discuss their new business.

According to business applications filed with the City of Milwaukee, Betty’s Burgers will serve burgers, naturally, along with sausages, sandwiches, custard and beer. Based upon the hours given for the proposed restaurant, Betty’s Burgers will be a late night food spot. The restaurant will be open until midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and open till at least 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

In September 2019, Jennifer Rick talked to the brothers for Urban Milwaukee about their previously planned restaurant at 707 E. Brady St. called Hot Box Burgers. The brothers told her they grew up on Milwaukee’s South Side, but their family has a history on Brady Street, saying their mother and grandmother both grew up in the Brady Street neighborhood.

They said their burger shop would resemble an “old-school Milwaukee restaurant” and would provide something that’s been “missing from the East Side.”