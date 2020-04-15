Special takeout menu with all its classics, including BBQ baby back ribs and the Sampler Combo Platter.

What is your business address?

5539 W. State St., Milwaukee

What hours are you currently open?

Wednesday-Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m. for carry outs

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep your staff and customers safe?

While we’ve always maintained extremely high standards of cleanliness and sanitation that meet or exceed the guidelines of regulatory agencies, we’ve take this a step farther, given the situation at hand. Admittance in or out of any of our facilities is extraordinarily limited, and the protection of our staff and guests is top priority. Masks, temp checks, staggered staffing, and physical distance are the new normal, on top of our standard sanitation, hygiene, and deep cleaning practices.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering…

We’re featuring a special menu with all the Saz’s Classics you know and love, including our award-winning BBQ baby back ribs and our festival-famous Sampler Combo Platter with mozzarella marinara, Leinenkugel’s beer-battered white cheddar cheese curds, and sour cream & chive fries.

Why should I eat at Saz’s?

Since 1976, Saz’s has sought to offer the finest in food, service, and community. What first began as a vision to provide a comfortable place for a beer, a bite, and some good conversation has grown into Saz’s Hospitality Group, offering the flagship restaurant, Saz’s Catering, Sazama’s Fine Catering at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, Saz’s Catering Lake Country at Western Lakes Golf Club, Jan Serr Studio, South Second, Saz’s BBQ Retail Products, and Saz’s Festivals. Through this growth, Saz’s has been able to employ thousands and give back to the community consistently with donations to over 400 causes annually, in addition to our newly-instituted Charitable Giving Program and regular donation to area food banks. It’s our honor to serve the community around us!

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Our most popular are the festival-favorite Sampler Combo Platter and our Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs, but my personal favorite is the Stephanie Burger with the soft pretzel roll and sour cream and chive sauce!

In what format are you open?

– Delivery

– Carryout

How can someone order from you?

Advanced orders via phone to 414-453-2410 are ideal, but you can also order via email at events@sazs.com or via Door Dash for delivery.

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

In “regular” times, we offer a robust menu with our Saz’s Classics, but also a special seasonal menu, Friday menu, and Brunch menu. While we’d love to offer our full menu collection for carryout, it’s just not feasible in this volatile environment, so we closed our doors. However, as the days went on, our guests made it known how much they missed us! So we rallied and put together a limited menu of our most popular menu items – some starters, handhelds, burgers, and plates and, of course, our Miller High Life Beer Battered Friday Fish Fry! We’re excited to see the happy faces of our guests (through glass and over 6 feet away) when they come to collect their “usual,” and we’ll be just as excited when they come to celebrate our re-opening with a seat at the Round Bar!

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merchandise purchases that will help support your staff?

Restaurant gift cards are available for purchase here.

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Cash

– Card

