The Department of City Development is gearing up for the second round of a housing rehabilitation program designed to create jobs, improve the city’s housing stock and create a new class of real estate developers.

The Milwaukee Employment/Renovation Initiative program, better known as MERI, was launched in Sherman Park in 2017 and completed in July 2019 with 104 home renovations.

The program provides cash grants and $1 city-owned, foreclosed homes to developers in exchange for developers hiring unemployed or underemployed city residents. The city funds and volume are intended to plug a financing gap that the private market often doesn’t because of low home sale prices.

MERI 2.0, as the next round is known, includes 11 developers. “You will find that a lot of bigger companies are not on the list,” said DCD real estate services manager Amy Turim last week in briefing the Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee. The group includes eight small firms and three non-profits.

“We are quite enthusiastic at this point on the selection process and the group of developers we have selected,” she said.

A $5,000 grant for the employment portion will be provided for every home and an up-to $15,000 grant will be awarded on a property-by-property basis to offset the rehabilitation costs. Additional funds could be allocated if the home is on the city’s raze list. Targeted workers must perform at least 500 hours of work on each home.

Rebab costs are estimated at $50,000 to $70,000 per property according to DCD redevelopment and special projects manager Maria Prioletta. All of the houses will be single-family homes or duplexes.

The city will need to allocate $2 million to the effort over two years to complete the project. The council canceled a stalled housing program in January and reallocated $580,000 towards MERI 2.0. Another $1 million is planned to come from borrowing.

The properties will be clustered in the sixth, seventh and 15th aldermanic districts. The area is roughly bounded by W. Capitol Dr., W. Juneau Ave., N. Holton St. and N. 51st St. “That’s where well over 70 percent of our housing inventory is located,” said Turim.

Southside organization Layton Boulevard West Neighbors is one of the non-profit participants, but will focus on the northside neighborhood of Lindsay Heights because of a shortage of tax-foreclosed, city-owned homes on the south side. Turim said the Zilber Family Foundation, which supports LBWN, is providing a $120,000 grant to support the organization’s work in one of its other target neighborhoods.

Other organizations, including the Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation (NIDC), LISC Milwaukee and Wisconsin Preservation Fund, could be involved as funders said the DCD representatives.

Developers were selected via a competitive bidding process. A total of 19 applications were submitted. The criteria incentivized up-and-coming developers. “We actually scored non-emerging developers separately from non-emerging developers,” said Turim.

Turim said many of the participants are graduates of the Associates in Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) program designed to train women and minorities for careers in real estate.

Strong Blocks, Revive MKE, Advance Construction and Ezekiel Community Development Corp. will participate in the program for the second time.

How will the pandemic affect things? Turim said she would be meeting with the participants to assess their capability to move forward. The developers were expected to take ownership of the properties, all of which are currently vacant, within 30 days. “We are going to the best of our ability try to move forward.”

The committee unanimously approved the $1 million borrowing request. The file will go before the full council on April 14th.

