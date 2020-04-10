Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

What is the Your Business’ Name?

MobCraft Beer

What Are Your Current Hours?

Tuesday-Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

What is Your Business Address?

505 S. 5th St. Milwaukee WI, 53204

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep your staff and customers safe?

-No customers allowed inside of the taproom (stay outside or in your car for pick up).

-Every pen is single use for the day. After a pen is used by a customer we put it in the dirty bucket and bleach all pens at the end of the night.

-Use of alcohol to clean POS screen before and after each use.

-Staff wears gloves and practices social distancing in the taproom; no more than two staff working in the taproom at once.

-If a customer brings in a growler, it goes through a three part sanitation (bleach, water, sani solution).

-Increased hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer by staff.

What specials are you offering?

We’ve got so much going on!

Specials:

-$25 for a select pizza (margherita, sausage, pepperoni), 6pk of beer (Gier Bier, Low pHunk, or Bat$h!t Crazy), a deck of cards, and a packet with rules of the favorite card games of MobCraft staff

-Half off growler fills on Tuesday

-Half off growler fills for all medical professionals until we are back open for business

-Buy a case of cans, get a free bottle of Senior Bob (22oz bottle)

-Buy a $25 gift card, get a free pint card

-$2 off any wild & sour beer to go on Wednesdays (bottles, cans, growler fills)

-$12 for a 500ml bottle of Vintage 2018 Cherry Existence + bottle of Juiced! Eternal Life for our take on beer-mosa (great for your at home Easter brunch!)

Special events:

-Boilermaker Series with Great Lakes Distillery every Thursday on Instagram Live at 6:30pm. This week features the “Good $h!t Boilermaker.” Kits can be purchased at Great Lakes Distillery. Kits range from $40-$52 in price and include a 4pk or 6pk of MobCraft Beer and a bottle of Great Lakes Distillery’s spirits

-Beer & Popcorn Pairing Package $20: 4 12oz beers and 4 1oz bags of popcorn from The Pop’s Kettle Corn. We’re going live on Zoom (code with purchase or by request on social media) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. to guide you through the pairings!

-MobCraft Book Club: Barrel Aged Stout and Selling Out by Josh Noel $45 with the book, $25 if you buy the book from your favorite local bookstore. A 6 week book club with weekly Zoom meetings to discuss the reading and drink beer. Registration includes a bottle of Heaven Hill Aged Padishah and 10% off all MobCraft barrel aged beers for the duration of the book club.

-The After Party-Every Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on Zoom we throw it back college style with drinking games and Flip Cup Tournament. Flip Cup Tournament requires advanced sign up ($5 for registration only; $15 for a 6pk of Gier Bier, MobCraft branded sunglasses, and your registration)

Why should I order from Mobcraft?

MobCraft Hidden Kitchen offers artisan pizzas and 20 beers on tap. Not only can you pick up an awesome dinner, but you can get some amazing beverages to pair with your dinner (we make our own wine and beer, plus sell wine, hard cider, and hard seltzer made by other industry friends of ours who are Wisconsin based). We’re also offering a weekly package that provides at home entertainment: this week we’re partnering with The Pop’s Kettle Corn to offer a beer and popcorn pairing kit! The kit is only $20 and is a four course pairing for two people. You’re supporting several local businesses: MobCraft, Hidden Kitchen, plus our partners!

What’s the best thing on your menu?

There are so many good pizzas! I’d recommend the Fungi (the truffle honey and arugula on top of the mushroom medley are amazing) or if you favor something with meat, go for the Salciccia which has house-made sausage and a gorgonzola cheese that is an awesome pairing.

In what format are you open?

– Delivery

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

We are taking orders over the phone (414-488-2019) or on our website.

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

The shutdown has impacted all aspects of our business. Like other small breweries, our distribution is almost non-existent, our taproom is closed, and we’re working from home. But MobCraft is resilient! So far we have not had to lay off any full time employees. We’re getting creative with virtual and “to go” events. We’re now offering take and bake pizzas (in addition to hot/ready to eat pizzas). We quickly got everything we offer (from pizzas, to beer to go, to wine for delivery, to merch, to our events) for sale online.

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card or merchandise purchases that will help support your staff?

Support Mobcraft Here

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Cash

– Card

If your city of Milwaukee business is offering carryout, takeout or delivery during the pandemic and want to be featured, please fill out this form.