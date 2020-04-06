Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Welcome to the first installment of a new column highlighting Milwaukee businesses and how you can support them and their employees.

Our first featured business is the Third Space Brewing Company at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave.

Why should I stop over at Third Space Brewing?

Local craft beer brings people together. Please support all of your local craft breweries so we can all gather together over some great local beer once this is all behind us.

What specials are you offering?

We have included several rare archived barrel-aged beers in our to-go offerings.

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Our most popular beer is our Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale but we also just released a new beer that people love: Nordic Sunrise Kveik IPA

In what format are you open?

Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

Make a beer reservation on our online system. Then swing by our curbside pickup when your order is ready. Stay in your car and call us. We will bring out your order, check your ID through the window and complete your transaction without any human contact.

Pick Up Window

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

How has the shutdown impacted your business?

We have lost a significant portion of our revenue opportunities with the closing of our taproom and all of the bars, restaurants, and venues that sell our beer. We have no hours for our part-time taproom staff, but we have created a donation portal and all tips from our curbside pickup are going to our out-of-work staff. We are committed to keeping our full-time staff employed and supporting our part-time staff as much as we can.

What forms of payment do you offer?

Card Only

You can send a tip to staff members at Third Space Brewing

