Milwaukeeans voting in the April 7th Spring Election will find a wide variety of races and referendums on their ballots. While we would normally preview all of the races in one article, the ballot will be a long one and we are breaking our preview into multiple parts. Because a record number of voters will be voting absentee, we are publishing our previews earlier than usual. At the time of publication, absentee ballots must be requested by April 2nd and received by April 7th. See links to additional previews and election coverage at the end of this article.

Two candidates are running for a four-year term as Milwaukee County Executive. Incumbent Chris Abele is not running for re-election.

Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidates themselves and a link to any available campaign resources. And if you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

As a lifelong resident, Rep. David Crowley knows as well as anyone that Milwaukee County is truly a tale of two different counties. He has lived through many of the economic and racial struggles that residents across this community face every day. He has also experienced the joy of members of the community coming together to take care of one another and make life better for us all. Growing up in a working-class family in Milwaukee’s 53206 neighborhood, David was no stranger to hardship. As a child, David’s family moved around frequently, often as a result of evictions. He lived in a home with multiple family members who suffered from mental illness and drug addiction, and saw first-hand the impact that these issues have on our community. He knows the importance of making sure that Milwaukee County residents are able to access treatment and support. David credits the Milwaukee youth organization Urban Underground for saving his life. He found a support network and a community of people that cared about him, which put him on the path to public service. While still in high school, David served as a Community Justice Coordinator with Urban Underground, giving him his start in community organizing. He then joined AmeriCorps when he turned 18, and worked with several other community organizations including Project Return, Safe & Sound Inc., and COA Youth and Family Centers. David also worked as a legislative aide for the Milwaukee County Board and the Wisconsin State Senate. David’s attention then turned to his own elected service, and he was elected in 2016 to serve Wisconsin’s 17th Assembly District, representing almost 60,000 citizens in the State Legislature. In the Assembly, he has spent every day fighting to make sure that all our community’s residents have a steadfast advocate in the State Capitol. David Crowley has worked with legislators from both sides of the aisle to pass legislation that benefits not only the residents of his district, but people across Milwaukee County and the entire State of Wisconsin. David sits on the Energy and Utilities, State Affairs, Workforce Development, and Transportation Committees and is the ranking member on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. He is the Chair of the Milwaukee Delegation, the Chair of the Black Caucus, and the Co-Chair of the Black and Latino Caucus. He also serves as a member of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Board of Directors. David is a member of numerous community organizations including the ACLU, Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals, and the Milwaukee NAACP. He attended Bayview High School, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and currently lives in Milwaukee with his wife, Ericka, and his three young daughters. David is running for Milwaukee County Executive so that he can give back to the community that has given him so much. Whether it’s getting people to and from work, providing health care services, helping families find somewhere to live, providing recreational space, or maintaining public safety; county government directly affects the daily lives of every resident of Milwaukee County. As County Executive, David Crowley will do everything he can to make sure that residents across Milwaukee County, no matter their background, get access to the services that they need and that taxpayers are getting value for their dollar.