Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukeeans voting in the April 7th Spring Election will find a wide variety of races and referendums on their ballots. While we would normally preview all of the races in one article, the ballot will be a long one and we are breaking our preview into multiple parts. Because a record number of voters will be voting absentee, we are publishing our previews earlier than usual. At the time of publication, absentee ballots must be requested by April 2nd and received by April 7th. See links to additional previews and election coverage at the end of this article.

Two candidates are running for a six-year term as a justice on Milwaukee County Circuit Court branch 29 seat.

Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidates themselves and a link to any available campaign resources. And if you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

Judge Dan has been licensed to practice law in Wisconsin for over 28 years. Upon graduating from Marquette University with his Juris Doctorate in 1991, Judge Dan served as the law clerk for the Honorable Michael T. Sullivan of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. After completing this Judicial Clerkship, Judge Dan practiced civil litigation, municipal law and corporate compliance for 7 years before being hired as an Assistant District Attorney in Milwaukee County. For the next 17 years he prosecuted some of the most dangerous criminals in the county. He continued his work protecting the community when in 2017 he became the Chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission. Judge Dan was appointed to serve as Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Branch 29 over a year ago. Since being entrusted with this responsibility, he remains dedicated to public safety and ensures justice is met for all citizens of Milwaukee County according to the law as written.

I want to be a judge because I have the qualifications, experience, and values to serve.

Milwaukee County needs judges who can fairly apply the law, ensure we care about the needs of kids and victims, and treat everyone with respect. I am deeply concerned with keeping our community safe, and I’m also insistent on issues of equality and equity. Judges must be full partners in addressing the opioid crisis and we must address mass incarceration. We can find better solutions to save taxpayer resources and make our community stronger.

I was born and raised in Wisconsin. When I was a young child, my father would take me to court hearings or have me sit in his office while he worked. He was a small-town attorney serving his community.

After earning my undergraduate degree, I attended Marquette University Law School. While there I worked as both a paralegal and an intern at the Milwaukee County District Attorney office. I helped write the Wisconsin Domestic Violence Prosecutor’s Manual, which is still used by prosecutors in the District Attorney’s office. While I was still in law school, I prosecuted misdemeanor and domestic violence cases on behalf of the state of Wisconsin under the third year practice rule. The hands-on legal experience I gained as an intern with the District Attorney’s office was truly priceless and was the best classroom for learning the practice of law.

After graduation from law school, I practiced law with my father, Gerald Kiefer, at Kiefer Law Office. Just like dad, I served small-town communities. I was assistant town attorney for the Town of Wayne and assistant village attorney for the Village of Kewaskum. I gained broad experience in all areas of the law, from real estate to trial litigation, to wills and estate planning.

I then returned to the District Attorney’s office in Milwaukee County, where I’ve worked for more than 15 years. Every day, I help children in the foster care system find permanence in stable and loving homes. This work is both challenging and fulfilling. It’s my job to advocate for just outcomes for these vulnerable children, and it’s wonderful to see them settled in loving homes.

I have been successful as a lawyer, having litigated hundreds of trials, and I’ve had the honor of arguing at the Wisconsin Supreme Court. (As a prosecutor we don’t “win”, we seek that justice is done.) I’ve also been active in the community. I’ve held numerous leadership positions in the Association for Women Lawyers and on committees of the State Bar of Wisconsin, and I’ve also been a local volunteer through the Polish History Alliance, the Rotary Club, and in my children’s school and Girl Scout Troop. My husband Paul is a union worker for Southwest Airlines, and we have two children.