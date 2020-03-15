Stone Creek Temporarily Closes In Response to Coronavirus
Plus: New restaurants announce plans to open later this year.
As the United States moves to slow the spread of coronavirus and in turn hopefully save lives and reduce the strain on the country’s medical system, for the foreseeable future we expect this column to become a weekly update dominated by what is temporarily closed.
Stone Creek Coffee is the biggest group of cafes or restaurants to close, but it likely won’t be the last. The Milwaukee-based company operates 12 cafes in the area and one in Illinois. It will close its doors to in-person retail at 5 p.m. Monday, but will continue to fulfill online orders. Stone Creek has pledged to continue to pay all of its employees.
Stone Creek joins Press Waffles, Yo Factory, Lakefront Brewery, Good City Brewing‘s Deer District location, Sprecher Brewing Co. and The Highbury Pub in closing. A number of businesses have begun scaling back hours and virtually all large events have been canceled.
If you want to support your favorite restaurant or bar, the most immediately impactful thing you can likely do is purchase a gift card, it provides liquidity to the business in the short run and you can redeem it in the future when the pandemic ends. If you want to speed up when that future arrives, please stay home if you’re able.
Explorium Opening Milwaukee Brewpub
Greendale-based brewpub Explorium Brewpub is opening a second location in Milwaukee. The new brewery and restaurant will be located in the Pritzlaff Building at the southwest corner of N. Plankinton Ave. and W. St. Paul Ave. Graham Kilmer has more information:
“The Pritzlaff Building is in an ideal venue for our brewery-restaurant and having on-site parking, an outside patio space, and being right on The Hop streetcar route really just makes this the perfect spot for us,” Mike Doble, owner of Explorium, said in a statement. “I’m extremely excited to return to the neighborhood where I worked for several years.”
The brewery’s current location is located in the first floor of Southridge Mall.
The new location will not be just a taproom. It will have specialty food items and cocktails, with brunch on the weekends. Fans of the brewery can expect most of the same beer and food that its Greendale location has. And there will be plenty of beer produced on site. The new location will have a 10-barrel brewhouse with cellar tanks and 24 house-made beers on tap according to the press release. The location will be open seven days a week.
Southern Restaurant To Open In Base of Huron Building
Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, a restaurant focusing on Southern food and traditions, will open in the first floor of the Huron Building located at 511 N. Broadway. Urban Milwaukee’s own Jeramey Jannene reports:
The restaurant will occupy approximately 5,000 square feet in the base of the 11-story building. Law firm Husch Blackwell will serve as the anchor tenant in the building’s upper floors. The building is currently under construction at the northwest corner of the intersection of N. Broadway and E. Clybourn St.
“Tupelo Honey is a revival of Southern food and traditions rooted in the Carolina Mountains we call home,” says the restaurant’s website. Founded in Asheville, NC in 2000, the Milwaukee restaurant would be the restaurant’s 18th location. A press release announcing the deal says it is “scheduled to open in late 2020/early 2021.”
The menu is focused on scratch-made food and cocktails. The restaurant will serve brunch, lunch and dinner. An outdoor patio is planned.
Brady St. Boasts Mexican Ice Cream Shop
You now have another option to satisfy that sweet tooth on the Lower East Side. Graham Kilmer reports on the opening of Jona’s Pit Stop:
In a small, unassuming building, across the street from Glorioso’s Appetito, Julisa Marin recently opened Jona’s Pit Stop at 1023 E. Brady St. It’s a Mexican ice cream shop, so it serves the frozen dessert with brighter colors and more vivid flavors, Marin tells Urban Milwaukee.
It’s her first business. And, despite the long hours, she’s enjoying it. The freedom that comes with being your own boss pairs nicely with being a mother, Marin says. Not to mention, the cool things Jona’s is doing with ice cream.
Jona’s has a menu, but will serve you ice cream however you want it, she says. Want a banana split with three different kinds of ice cream? You got it. Want a banana smoothie with cinnamon? Coming right up.
Everything is prepared right in front of you. And Marin wants you to have exactly what you want. “You’re the one eating it,” she notes.
Stella Van Beuren Rolls Out New Spring Menu
Stella Van Buren, the Italian restaurant with a residency at the Westin Hotel (550 N. Van Buren St.), is rolling out its new spring menu in time to impress during the lead-up to the Democratic National Convention. Chef Zach Espinosa has been the head of the kitchen for two years now, and believes that the restaurant is beginning to establish an identity. OnMilwaukee’s Lori Fredrich has a sneak peek at what to expect:
Among the new offerings on the lunch and dinner menus are numerous mouthwatering appetizers, including crab and artichoke bruschetta featuring shaved red onions, roasted tomatoes and fresh crab on a bed of bernaise sauce ($12).
Among the offerings featuring Stella’s freshly made pasta, you’ll find a variety of options from housemade baked lasagne ($19) to new dishes like vodka marinara featuring rigatoni served with spicy lamb sausage, broccolini and pecorino romano ($21) and pancetta gemelli with marinated artichokes, asparagus, pancetta, spinach, aged provolone and buerre monte ($19).
“Beyond that,” says Espinosa, “It’s about the steak.”
He points to the Chef’s Select Cut, an offering which changes out every couple of weeks and varies from choice cuts of lamb to various presentations of beef with average pricing between $30 and $60.
…there’s officially a brand new brunch menu showcasing items like quinoa cakes and poached eggs with parmesan, spinach and arrabiata sauce ($11); a rosemary ham and fontina omelette ($13); and more healthful-minded options like the quinoa power bowl featuring a mix of quinoa, kale and cabbage with almonds, goat cheese and a red wine vinaigrette. It’s topped with a whole sliced avocado and a poached egg ($11).
Stella Van Buren is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with lunch service beginning at 11 a.m. and dinner service after 5 p.m. Happy hour takes place Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the dining room and until 4 p.m. in the bar.
Cudahy Burger Joint Shuts Down After Four Years
On March 14, Cudahy Burger Joint (4905 S. Packard Ave.) will permanently close its doors. Husband and wife owners Jay Mulloy and Erin Hanratty decided to close the popular restaurant due to “health reasons.” according to a Facebook post by the restaurant’s official Facebook page. The post also hinted towards a “new and exciting” restaurant that is already set to take over the space.
Meet Wisconsin’s James Beard Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation recently released the names of the semifinalists for its 30th Annual James Beards Awards and four Milwaukee chef’s made the cut. See my article from earlier this week for the full list of top-notch chefs.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- 33 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - WPR Staff - Mar 15th, 2020
- Now Serving: Stone Creek Temporarily Closes In Response to Coronavirus - Michael Holloway - Mar 15th, 2020
- Second Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Discovered in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 14th, 2020
- Franklin Health Department reports positive case of COVID-19 - City of Franklin Health Department - Mar 14th, 2020
- Legislators Take No Action on Pandemic - Melanie Conklin - Mar 14th, 2020
- State’s Republicans Oppose Coronavirus Bill - Allison Stevens - Mar 14th, 2020
- 27 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- Governor Evers directs WisDOT to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits - Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Mar 14th, 2020
- Washington County Begins Emergency Protocols to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread - Washington County - Mar 14th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Updates Regarding COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 14th, 2020
- 19 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Shamane Mills - Mar 14th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Mandates Closing All K-12 Schools - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- WAUMC cancels all worship, church activities from March 15 – 29; includes Milwaukee Hot Club performance - Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church - Mar 14th, 2020
- Discovery World Temporarily Closed to Public Beginning Saturday, March 14 - Discovery World - Mar 13th, 2020
- First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Confirmed in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 13th, 2020
- Giannis Pledges $100,000 for Fiserv Workers - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Schools close effective Monday, March 16, 2020 - Milwaukee Public Schools - Mar 13th, 2020
- Dining: Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19 - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Ballet’s PUSH. performance cancelled - Milwaukee Ballet - Mar 13th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Mandate Statewide Closure of All K-12 Wisconsin Schools - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Preparing for COVID-19 Outbreak - Corri Hess - Mar 13th, 2020
- Senator Baldwin Helps Introduce Bill to Expand Free Coronavirus Testing - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Arts Groups Suspending Shows - Dominique Paul Noth - Mar 13th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling All Performances Through March 23 Due to EverIncreasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 13th, 2020
- Op Ed: How You Can Prevent Spread of COVID-19 - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Mar 13th, 2020
- Blood donation appointments, local community blood drives being canceled due to concerns about coronavirus - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Area School Districts to Close - Press Release - Mar 13th, 2020
- City Hall: Public Meeting, Courthouse Cancelations Begin - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 13th, 2020
- Alice Cooper Postpones Spring 2020 Tour - Wisconsin Center District - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Issues Proclamation About COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 13th, 2020
- Johnson Spokesman Addresses Coronavirus Precautions - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 13th, 2020
- Evers Addresses COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Melanie Conklin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Suspend all Performances and Public Events Through April 5, 2020 - Milwaukee Repertory Theater - Mar 13th, 2020
- Pocan Receives CDC Answers on Coronavirus Testing Capacity - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 13th, 2020
- Statement from Marcus Performing Arts Center - Marcus Performing Arts Center - Mar 12th, 2020
- An urgent message regarding First Stage performance schedule due to COVID-19 - First Stage - Mar 12th, 2020
- UWM cancels all study abroad programs; Foundation employee tests negative for coronavirus - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 12th, 2020
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Cancels March 19th Neighborhood Night and Postpones April 4th Birthday Party - Betty Brinn Children’s Museum - Mar 12th, 2020
- Elections Commission Takes Action on COVID-19 Issues for April 7 and May 12 Elections - Wisconsin Elections Commission - Mar 12th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling March 13-15 Performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Due to Ever-Increasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 12th, 2020
- Milwaukee Health Department issues guidelines for travel and mass gatherings - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 12th, 2020
- Lakefront Brewery Closing to the Public Until Further Notice - Lakefront Brewery - Mar 12th, 2020
- Two Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Dane County - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Coronavirus Testing Capacity Shortage Explained - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been Canceled - Westown Association - Mar 12th, 2020
- Universities Make Changes in Face of COVID-19 - Rich Kremer - Mar 12th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Declares Public Health Emergency Due to COVID-19 - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Military Bases Abroad Possibly Lack Coronavirus Test Kits - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- City Hall: Milwaukee Preparing for the Arrival of Coronavirus - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM to suspend in-person classes after spring break, until April 10 - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 11th, 2020
- Three Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 11th, 2020
- In Letter to Trump, Baldwin and Senate Democrats Call for Coronavirus Economic Response Focused on Helping Workers and Families Most Harmed - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 11th, 2020
- Johnson Discusses Coronavirus on MSNBC - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 11th, 2020
- State’s Election Clerks Prepare for COVID-19 - Rob Mentzer - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Employee Tested for Coronavirus - Alana Watson - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus; spring break extended - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 10th, 2020
- Wisconsin Ginseng Festival Cancelled - Rob Mentzer - Mar 10th, 2020
- Coronavirus Could Hit State Economy Harder - Erik Gunn - Mar 10th, 2020
- Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 10th, 2020
- DFI Reminds Investors to Beware of Con Artists Looking to Profit from Fear and Uncertainty Related to COVID-19 - Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions - Mar 9th, 2020
- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin urges blood donation to maintain adequate blood supply as coronavirus outbreak continues - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 9th, 2020
- Coronavirus Likely to Hit Milwaukee, Officials Say - Corri Hess - Mar 6th, 2020
- Op Ed: Coronavirus and Candor - Bill Kaplan - Mar 4th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls on Insurance Companies to Put People over Junk Plan Profits Amidst Coronavirus Concerns - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 3rd, 2020
- Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 2nd, 2020
Now Serving
-
Street-Food Inspired Restaurant Comes to Brady St.Mar 6th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
-
Wisconsin Soup Co. to Open its First StorefrontFeb 28th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
-
Restaurant To Be Named Later Opens Next Month at Miller ParkFeb 22nd, 2020 by Michael Holloway